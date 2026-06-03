KSR's Zoom Action breaks down the film on Milan Momcilovic

Milan Momcilovic is a Kentucky Wildcat. Typing that out never gets old.

The Iowa State transfer was college basketball’s top three-point shooter in 2025-26. As you might have read a few times already over the last few days, Momcilovic connected on 48.7 percent of his triples on high volume. Standing at 6-foot-8, he’ll slide in perfectly on the wing for head coach Mark Pope, injecting some much-needed offensive firepower into Kentucky’s offense for the 2026-27 season. Just by landing Momcilovic, the Wildcats have shot up the preseason polls, now firmly considered a top 25 squad.

But what exactly will Momcilovic provide once he takes the Rupp Arena floor? That’s what the KSR Zoom Action crew is here to break down. Brandon Ramsey and I dove into the film room and found plenty of reasons why the Big Blue Nation should be excited for this addition. Click the video below to hear our thoughts on a big recruiting win for Pope.

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