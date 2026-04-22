KSR's Zoom Action breaks down the film on new Kentucky commit Alex Wilkins
Kentucky’s second portal addition of the offseason is one with NBA potential. KSR is here to break down his game.
Furman transfer guard Alex Wilkins committed to the Wildcats on April 18, joining former Washington guard Zoom Diallo as the likely starting backcourt duo for Mark Pope in 2026-27. Named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team as a true freshman, Wilkins posted per-game averages of 17.8 points and 4.7 assists in 29.8 minutes for the Paladins last season, shooting 46 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep. On3 ranks him as the 31st-best player to enter the portal this offseason, one with three years of eligibility to use. He’s a huge get for Kentucky.
- 1Breaking
Antwoine Higgins Jr. 😼
Elite EDGE picks UK
- 2New
"It’s A Whole New Program"
Higgins on picking UK
- 3Trending
Andy Beshear
calls out UK leadership
- 4New
Braydon Hawthorne
is back
- 5New
Zyon Hawthorne
Braydon's little brother commits
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After combing through some game film, Brandon Ramsey and I are back with another LIVE edition of Zoom Action. We’re breaking down Wilkins’ game to give the Big Blue Nation a better idea of what they’re getting in the 6-foot-5 guard. Click the video below to dive in.
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