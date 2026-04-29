KSR's Zoom Action breaks down film on new Kentucky commit Ousmane N'Diaye

Ousmane N’Diaye is officially a Kentucky Wildcat. But what exactly will he bring to the hardwood next season in Lexington?

That’s what the KSR crew is here to find out. Brandon Ramsey and I are diving into the film to break down N’Diaye’s game. A 6-foot-11 power forward, the native of Senegal has been playing professionally for years now. He’s currently suiting up for Vanoli Crema in the LBA, the top Italian league, averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing on 41.1 percent shooting. The 22-year-old is an impressive athlete for his size with outside shooting chops. He could very well slide in right away as Kentucky’s starting 4-man in 2026-27.

Let’s dive into the film for a better idea of what N’Diaye does well and what he needs to improve on before he makes his way to the United States. Click the video below to hear our thoughts.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.