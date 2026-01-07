KSR's Zoom Action breaks down first 4 minutes of Kentucky's loss to Alabama

Once again, Kentucky was plagued by a slow start in another start, this one happening over the weekend against Alabama. In what was the Wildcats’ SEC-opener, they went down by 21 points in the first half before losing by 15. It marked the fourth time this season that Kentucky has trailed by 20 or more points against a ranked opponent.

Kentucky actually got off to a 5-0 start in the opening two minutes, but a 9-0 Alabama run soon followed and set the tone for the rest of the game. That opening segment (about 4.5 minutes) is the focus of this week’s episode of Zoom Action. Brandon Ramsey and I dove into the film room to break down the entirety of that 9-5 start for Bama, both the good and the bad. You’ll be shocked to learn that we talked about it for far too long — 66 minutes, to be exact.

Check out the video below to hear our thoughts on the current state of Mark Pope‘s program.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

