KSR's Zoom Action breaks down Kentucky's first SEC win of the season

It sure feels good to talk about a win, doesn’t it?

KSR’s Zoom Action will be doing exactly that for this week’s episode. Ignoring what happened last week against Missouri, we’re shifting our focus to the fun stuff. Kentucky secured its first SEC win of the season on Saturday with a 24-point drumming of Mississippi State. Despite falling into another double-digit hole in the first half, the Wildcats picked up the pace on both ends of the floor for the final 30 minutes of game time. It was the best UK looked all season long against a high-major opponent.

If you’re catching us while we’re still live, join us for the ride and drop in a question or two if you’ve got them. Otherwise, dive in below as Brandon Ramsey and I comb through our favorite plays from Kentucky’s blowout victory.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.