KSR's Zoom Action breaks down Kentucky vs. Georgia, looks ahead to final 5 games

Kentucky is coming off a tough loss at home against Georgia. KSR’s Zoom Action is here to break down what went right and what went wrong.

In this week’s live episode, Brandon Ramsey and I dive into the film from the Wildcats’ 86-78 defeat to the Bulldogs from Tuesday night. We’ve each picked out some positive and negative plays, but you’ll primarily want to tune in for Brandon’s rant on Kentucky’s three-point shooting defense. On top of that, we’ll briefly take a look at the rest of the schedule to discuss the final five regular-season games, one of them being an important road showdown with Auburn on Saturday.

Click the video below to hear our thoughts on where Mark Pope‘s team stands entering the home stretch.

