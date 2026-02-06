KSR's Zoom Action breaks down Kentucky's winning stretch, previews Tennessee

It’s time to watch the tape!

In KSR’s latest episode of Zoom Action, our basketball breakdown show on YouTube, Brandon Ramsey and I turn our focus to Kentucky’s recent winning stretch and what lies ahead on Saturday in the denim-filled rematch against Tennessee. The Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games and appear to be clicking at the perfect time. We each pulled a couple of clips from the recent win over Oklahoma to break down, while also going over a couple more clips from the first matchup with the Volunteers and discussing what UK needs to do in round two to pick up another win.

Dive in below to hear our thoughts on the current state of Mark Pope‘s Kentucky Wildcats.

