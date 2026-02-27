KSR's Zoom Action breaks down Kentucky's win over South Carolina, looks ahead to Vandy

Kentucky put an end to its three-game losing streak earlier this week. KSR’s Zoom Action is here to break down the film.

The Wildcats picked up a must-have victory over South Carolina on Tuesday in Columbia, coming out on top by a final score of 72-63. It was far from a pretty performance from Mark Pope‘s crew, but any win is a good win right now for Kentucky as we enter the home stretch. Brandon Ramsey and I have plenty of clips to comb over from that win against the Gamecocks — some good, some bad. We’ll also spend time looking ahead to the final three games of the regular season, starting with Saturday’s home matchup against a good Vanderbilt team.

Dive in below to check out our film room breakdown and hear our thoughts on the current state of the Kentucky Wildcats.

