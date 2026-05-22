KSR's Zoom Action breaks down the tape on new Kentucky commit Jerone Morton

KSR’s Zoom Action crew hopped back into the Film Room this week for a fresh breakdown episode.

Our subject? New Kentucky commit Jerone Morton, a Winchester, KY, native who spent his first two college seasons at Morehead State before heading out to Washington State for the 2025-26 campaign. Now a rising senior, the 6-foot-4 guard is returning to his home state, where he expects to slide in as the top backup option behind starting guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins for the 2026-27 season.

Morton averaged 7.8 points and 2.6 assists in 24.9 minutes per outing last season for the Cougars while shooting 38.8 percent from deep on 2.5 attempts per game. He’ll bring a blend of shot-making and playmaking to Mark Pope‘s backcourt next season, along with plenty of confidence. Morton is no stranger to playing in Rupp Arena either, having made back-to-back state championship appearances during his time at George Rogers Clark High School.

So what exactly do you need to know about Morton and his game? Brandon Ramsey and I spent over an hour breaking it all down in our latest edition of Zoom Action. Dive in below to check it out.

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