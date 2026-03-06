KSR's Zoom Action breaks down Texas A&M's 27-3 first half run against Kentucky

Kentucky played 12 good minutes of basketball earlier this week in College Station, but the next 28 wiped it all away.

The Wildcats suffered a crushing 96-85 loss against Texas A&M on Tuesday night. After going up by as many as a dozen points in the first half, Kentucky watched helplessly as the Aggies rattled off a 27-3 run heading into halftime that effectively ended the game. UK tried to make a comeback push in the final minutes, but ultimately ran out of time.

That 27-3 Aggie run will serve as the top for this week’s episode of Zoom Action. Brandon Ramsey and I are going LIVE on the KSR YouTube channel to break down everything we saw during that key eight-minute stretch from Texas A&M. We generally try to pump some sunshine around here, but that’s hard to do after a loss like that at this stage in the season.

Dive in below for some group therapy as we talk about the ‘Cats.

LG&E and KU knows that when the lights go out, it can feel like a full-court press. But staying in the know is an easy win. Update your phone number in the LG&E and KU mobile app or in My Account. If the power goes out, you’ll get play-by-play texts from 454-358 with outage updates, safety information, and time estimates for power restoration. Can’t text? No problem. We’ll call the landline on your account with the same updates so you’re never left in the dark.

Because in the dark, there’s no defense. But with LG&E and KU, you’ve always got a team working to get the lights back on and let you know the game plan. Update your number today at “LGE dash KU dot com slash outages”.

Make sure you use our friends at SeatGeek for your ticketing needs. Use code KSR10 for 10% off your next set of tickets at SeatGeek.Restrictions apply. Thanks again to the team at SeatGeek.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.