KSR's Zoom Action previews Kentucky's first-round NCAA Tournament opponent: Santa Clara

Kentucky’s run in the NCAA Tournament begins on Friday. The Zoom Action crew is here to break down the Wildcats’ first-round matchup.

The Santa Clara Broncos stand in the way of Mark Pope‘s team from reaching the Round of 32. Led by head coach Herb Sendek (a former Rick Pitino assistant at UK), Santa Clara earned an at-large bid out of the West Coast Conference as a 10-seed. The Broncos came up short in the WCC Tournament title against Gonzaga, leading for most of the game before running out of gas late. Santa Clara likes to press, shoot a ton of threes, and attack the offensive glass. Christian Hammond runs the show in the backcourt as the leading scorer, but all eyes will be on potential NBA Draft pick Allen Graves, a 6-foot-9 forward.

All that being said, Kentucky is still favored for a reason. But Santa Clara is not one for the Big Blue Nation to sleep on. Click the video below to hear KSR’s Brandon Ramsey and I break down film on the Broncos ahead of Friday’s showdown.

LG&E and KU knows that when the lights go out, it can feel like a full-court press. But staying in the know is an easy win. Update your phone number in the LG&E and KU mobile app or in My Account. If the power goes out, you’ll get play-by-play texts from 454-358 with outage updates, safety information, and time estimates for power restoration. Can’t text? No problem. We’ll call the landline on your account with the same updates so you’re never left in the dark.

Because in the dark, there’s no defense. But with LG&E and KU, you’ve always got a team working to get the lights back on and let you know the game plan. Update your number today at “LGE dash KU dot com slash outages”.

Make sure you use our friends at SeatGeek for your ticketing needs. Use code KSR10 for 10% off your next set of tickets at SeatGeek.Restrictions apply. Thanks again to the team at SeatGeek.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.