KSR's Zoom Action puts a bow on Kentucky's season, looks ahead to 2026-27

KSR’s Zoom Action crew is putting a bow on the 2025-26 Kentucky men’s basketball season — and we’ve got a special guest joining us, too!

As always, I’ll be joined by Brandon Ramsey to talk about the Wildcats. But we’re doing things a little bit differently for this week’s episode. Instead of breaking down game film from the NCAA Tournament (the NCAA is NOT a big fan of people using their broadcast for anything fun and entertaining), we’re going to spend some time talking a little bit about how Mark Pope‘s second season went, but more importantly, what lies ahead in what will be a pivotal offseason for the ‘Cats.

That’s not all, though. KSR’s Steven Peake, usually producing the show behind the scenes, will join us for a third perspective on the state of the program. We’ll talk stay/go decisions, needs in the portal, what needs to change going into the 2026-27 season, and much more.

Dive in below to listen along. If we’re still going live when you hop on, make sure to drop us a question or two.

LG&E and KU knows that when the lights go out, it can feel like a full-court press. But staying in the know is an easy win. Update your phone number in the LG&E and KU mobile app or in My Account. If the power goes out, you’ll get play-by-play texts from 454-358 with outage updates, safety information, and time estimates for power restoration. Can’t text? No problem. We’ll call the landline on your account with the same updates so you’re never left in the dark.

Because in the dark, there’s no defense. But with LG&E and KU, you’ve always got a team working to get the lights back on and let you know the game plan. Update your number today at “LGE dash KU dot com slash outages”.

Make sure you use our friends at SeatGeek for your ticketing needs. Use code KSR10 for 10% off your next set of tickets at SeatGeek.Restrictions apply. Thanks again to the team at SeatGeek.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.