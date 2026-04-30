KSRoad Trip: Go Behind the Scenes for a Morning on the Backside at Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby is defined by tradition. The longest continuously held sporting event in North America is chock-full of them.

Each individual has a favorite Kentucky Derby tradition. For some, it’s the singing of My Old Kentucky Home. Others enjoy an annual taste of a Mint Julep. My favorite Kentucky Derby tradition starts days ahead of the race, before the sun rises over Churchill Downs.

Big hats and fashion define the glitz and the glamor for many fans of the Kentucky Derby. There will be many celebrity sightings at Churchill Downs this weekend. This race isn’t just for the wealthy owners and high-rolling horseplayers.

The Kentucky Derby is just one day of the year for individuals who work 12-hour days for the other 364. Spending a morning on the backside serves as a reminder that there are countless folks who dedicate their lives to caring for these beautiful animals that just want to run.

The backside of Churchill Downs is filled with buzz ahead of the Kentucky Derby. TV and radio stations broadcast live from just a few feet away from the track, while parents let their kids arrive late to school, just so they can catch a glimpse of a horse that may soon make history.

The sights and smells of the backside at Churchill Downs serve as the perfect catalyst to ensure that I’m ready for the best day of the year. Follow me through my favorite Kentucky Derby tradition.

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