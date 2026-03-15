KSRoad Trip: SEC Tournament Edition

What’s it like to travel to the SEC Tournament with the KSR crew? Well, it includes jungle-themed AirBnBs, mechanical bull rides, eating ribs and corn on the cob at 9 AM, downing a Fireball shot or three, and all of the basketball and live shows your body can take before entering shutdown mode.

I’m not sure humans are built to cover five games in five days in Nashville — at least not the way we do it.

It was the fourth straight year missing the weekend at the SEC Tournament for Kentucky, which continues to be a serious issue Mark Pope must fix in year three, but we found a way to make the most of it from Tuesday to Friday. The only things missing were karaoke, a working television and actual breakfast food for morning tip-offs at Bridgestone Arena.

Among the other highlights: KSR‘s live reaction to Brandon Garrison’s back-to-back threes, eating tacos during Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game, Nick Robinson jumping on Rock Oliver, testing out flimsy bunk beds to determine how much room for activities we had like Step Brothers, and… Steven Peake recording my feet without my permission? It’s 18-and-a-half minutes certain to cheer you up and piss you off all at the same time as we get ready for the Selection Sunday reveal here in a couple of hours.

Check it out:

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.