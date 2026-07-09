KSR's EYBL Live Period Preview: Who is Kentucky watching in Vegas?

It’s not just Kenny Chesney and the NBA Summer League the Kentucky Wildcats are checking out in Las Vegas — Mark Pope and his staff have some ‘crootin to do.

Nike EYBL Session Four is underway in Sin City, featuring the bulk of UK’s top recruiting targets in 2027, 2028 and 2029. There are other events going on throughout the weekend where the staff may pop up, namely with adidas 3SSB in Bryan, TX and Puma NXTPRO16 in Richmond, VA, but most of their attention will be on the courts at the Las Vegas Convention Center from now through Saturday.

Who will they be checking out? KSR previews the live period—the first of two before Peach Jam next week.

Kentucky ’27 offers in Vegas

Offers playing elsewhere this weekend

Nasir Anderson – Atlanta Celtics (Adidas 3SSB) No. 7 OVR, No. 3 PG 6-3, 220 Savannah, GA

– Atlanta Celtics (Adidas 3SSB) Reese Alston – Cooz Elite (Puma NXTPRO) No. 8 OVR, No. 1 PG 6-2, 160 Houston, TX

– Cooz Elite (Puma NXTPRO) Jordan Page – Garner Road (Adidas 3SSB) No. 11 OVR, No. 2 SG 6-5, 195 Raleigh, NC

– Garner Road (Adidas 3SSB) Darius Wabbington – Compton Magic (Adidas 3SSB) No. 13 OVR, No. 2 C 6-10, 245 Phoenix, AZ

– Compton Magic (Adidas 3SSB) Dawson Battie – Southern Ties (Puma NXTPRO) No. 23 OVR, No. 6 SF 6-8, 190 Dallas, TX

– Southern Ties (Puma NXTPRO) Cherif Millogo – Compton Magic (Adidas 3SSB) No. 34 OVR, No. 5 C 7-3, 210 La Canada Flintridge, CA

– Compton Magic (Adidas 3SSB)

Mark Pope’s first look at Ryan Hampton as a pledge

The top-20 recruit committed to Kentucky on June 7, right in the middle of the month-long AAU break following three EYBL sessions from April to late May. Now, for the first time since Hampton’s pledge, Pope gets to watch the future Wildcat in action as his highest-rated high school addition at UK.

Hampton is tied for second in the EYBL in scoring, averaging 21.9 points per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 steals through 12 games. He started with LivOn for the first two sessions, then switched to Nightrydas for sessions three and four.

His first appearance in Vegas before coaches were allowed to attend was a 16-point, six-rebound showing.

Marcus Spears Jr. never made it to Vegas to suit up for Drive Nation in Session Four. He’s no longer competing for a Peach Jam title. Instead, his plane rerouted to Austin as a Texas pledge while reclassifying to 2026.

Hampton was long seen as a reclass option before he shut down that speculation in the spring — although he remains eligible and it’s not a bad just-in-case piece to keep in your back pocket. Elsewhere, Paul Osaruyi and Caleb Ourigou have been floated as names eyeing a jump to ’26, and Alabama commit Anderson Diaz just made his move official.

With five-in-five passing and NIL numbers skyrocketing, players reclassifying — even if not draft eligible after a single season — to start their eligibility clock and rake in the cash is the new move. International prospects are doing it, too, namely UCLA’s Nikola Kusturica and Duke’s Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje as two-and-through talents.

Kentucky has one final roster spot for ’26-27. Will he push for a reclass to fill it?

Who will be the next 2028 offers?

Three players have picked up offers from Kentucky in 2028: No. 4 overall Yann Kamagate, No. 5 overall Erick Dampier Jr. and No. 14 overall Benji Berrouet.

With most of the stock-risers accounted for in 2027 with the summer winding down and the contact period with 2028s in full force, don’t be surprised to see another wave of scholarships handed out this weekend in Vegas and next with Peach Jam running through July 19.

Who could be next? The Wildcats have poked around with No. 1 AJ Williams, No. 2 Colton Hiller, No. 6 Isaiah Hamilton, No. 12 Xavier Young and No. 18 DJ Okoth and No. 28 Tai Bell, among others. We’re still waiting on the next domino to fall for Pope in ’27 after Hampton, but it’s never too early to look ahead to ’28.