KSR's Guide to the First Summer Live Period for Kentucky

High school recruiting in 2026 did not go as planned for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. Tyran Stokes was the biggest loss, obviously, but the school also missed on Caleb Holt, Jordan Smith Jr., Cam Williams, Bruce Branch III, Christian Collins, Jason Crowe Jr., Baba Oladotun and Anthony Thompson — nine of the top 10 prospects in the class — along with Deron Rippey Jr., Taylen Kinney, Bryson Howard, Arafan Diane and Josh Irving among serious targets who took visits. Obinna Ekezie Jr., Miikka Muurinen, Maximo Adams, Qayden Samuels, Tajh Ariza, Ethan Taylor, Ikenna Alozie and Cole Cloer also received offers.

The final result? Three-star point guards Mason Williams and Zyon Hawthorne — both family members of individuals within the program, the former the son of assistant coach Mo Williams and the latter the brother of redshirt freshman Braydon Hawthorne.

That’s all behind us now, though, and it’s time to turn our attention to 2027 and beyond. It starts this weekend as the Kentucky coaching staff hits the road for the first live period of the recruiting cycle, led by the Nike EYBL in Memphis with Adidas 3SSB in Mishawaka and Puma NXTPRO in Tulsa also stops to keep an eye on.

Pope will be in Memphis — and so will the KSR crew with Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck having boots on the ground. What do you need to know about the first weekend on the trail? We’ve got you covered.

Ten recruits currently hold scholarships from Kentucky

Targets with most UK traction

CJ Rosser went viral for his recent fishing trip with Mark Pope and Mikhail McLean as the Wildcats hope to reel in the No. 1 recruit in the country. He first received his offer back in May 2025.

“It was really fun having the coaches out here with me and my family doing something I love,” Rosser told KSR. “It means a lot that they continue to show up for me and try to get to know me off the court too. I might could teach them a thing or two about fishing though.”

Ryan Hampton could be the most timely name to keep an eye on, though, as there is real reclassification buzz with the younger brother of former five-star and first-round pick RJ Hampton — who was also a Kentucky target back in the day under Coach Cal. Pope offered him just three weeks ago, and if he strikes out on some of his other draft withdrawal targets, namely Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic, the Wildcats could make a move. Same with Paul Osaruyi, who picked up his offer on April 14 and is also involved in reclass talk.

Elsewhere, Reese Alston is seen as the program’s favorite point guard target as things stand today, while Chase Lumpkin is a stock-riser who earned an offer in late April. Dawson Battie was also a visitor for Big Blue Madness with longstanding ties to Mikhail McLean.

Rising names on offer watch for the Cats

Malachi Jordan garnered the most buzz after EYBL Session 1 and he could be an in-person evaluation away from a scholarship from Pope this weekend. He’s currently ranked No. 13 overall and No. 3 among small forwards.

Talent-wise, you may not find a better player on any floor than 2028 No. 1 prospect Adan Diggs, who is considering a jump to 2027. Arizona has the early edge with Alabama, UCLA, USC and Kansas also in the mix, but it’d be in Kentucky’s best interest to throw its hat in there if Pope is dead-set on bringing in the elite of the elite. No. 2 Bamba Touray, No. 3 AJ Williams, No. 4 Colton Hiller and No. 5 Erick Dampier Jr. are the other standouts among rising juniors waiting for UK offers.

Three local names to monitor, too: ’28s top-15 shooting guard Kam Mercer of Cincinnati, top-25 shooting guard Josh Lindsay of Louisville and top-45 shooting guard Noah Washington of New Albany. Pope has been known to like kids within arm’s reach, obviously, so proximity to Lexington and their respective talents make that guard trio interesting.