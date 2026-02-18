KSR's late-night Rapid Reaction to Kentucky's loss to Georgia
Having trouble sleeping after Kentucky’s loss to Georgia? Spend a few minutes with KSR’s Rapid Reaction, featuring a group of guys who are equally disappointed in the Wildcats tonight. The KSR crew is outside Rupp Arena following the loss to recap what went wrong and what’s next.
The conversation includes the game’s biggest letdowns, turning points, and observations from inside Rupp on Tuesday night, when Kentucky fell to 8-5 in the SEC with an 84-78 loss to the Dawgs.
Learn more about the win by watching KSR’s Rapid Reaction, presented by Friends of Coal. Go to FriendsOfCoalKentucky.org to learn more.
This stinks.
KSR’s Rapid Reaction
