KSR's Nike EYBL Live Blog (Day Three): Who is Mark Pope Watching?

This one will be abbreviated, admittedly, but it’s crucial. Why? Because we have movement! Mark Pope is NOT in Memphis watching Nike EYBL Session II. Instead, he’s been replaced by another assistant coach, while there have been some other shakeups and moves elsewhere.

It’s the final day of the live period, and after two days with everyone holding their positions at EYBL and Adidas 3SSB in Indiana, new eyes are being placed on Kentucky’s top targets. The catch? There are only morning and (very) early afternoon game sets, so things will be over by lunchtime and the hundreds of coaches in attendance will head home very soon. In fact, judging by how quickly the parking lot cleared out, many of them are already gone.

That’s not the case for the Wildcats, though. We’ll hit on a few notes this morning and keep ’em coming before we hit the road ourselves in a couple of hours.

By: Jack Pilgrim Nick Robinson is watching UAA Session II How about a curveball on Sunday morning? Kentucky Director of Basketball Operations Nick Robinson has a coach packet in hand and is taking notes at Spooky Nook for UAA Session II — the Under Armour circuit. KSR’s Brandon Ramsey is in attendance and says the UK staffer is watching Arizona Select and Grand Rapids Storm to start the day. That group of talent isn’t known for being big-name superstars quite yet, but there are absolutely hidden gems to find everywhere, and the Wildcats are clearly leaving no stone unturned.