Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

KSR's Nike EYBL Live Blog (Day Two): Who is Mark Pope Watching?

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim1 hour ago

Nike EYBL Session II got off to a hot start in Memphis with Mark Pope, Mo Williams and Cody Fueger in attendance for the Wildcats. Kentucky checked out its top targets — namely No. 1 CJ Rosser, No. 3 Marcus Spears Jr., No. 5 Paul Osaruyi, No. 6 Beckham Black, No. 8 Ryan Hampton and No. 44 Chase Lumpkin, who all hold offers — while also checking out new names of interest, including a late-night scholarship extended to No. 10 DeMarcus Henry.

Cayden Daughtry, King Gibson and Kager Knueppel were among the other head-turners on day one among ’27 prospects still waiting for their offers, but the UK staff also checked out some big-time talents in ’28 and even ’29, as well. You can catch up on what you missed with KSR’s day one takeaways.

What’s in store for day two? KSR’s got you covered with another live blog, which will be updated from now all the way through the final game set late Saturday evening.

By:Jack Pilgrim

Spears and Black to get started on day two

05/16/2026 10:37:57 AM

The same group is back in Memphis, as Mark Pope, Mo Williams and Cody Fueger are making their rounds on day two of EYBL Session II.

Pope and Williams are courtside for No. 3 overall recruit Marcus Spears Jr. while Fueger is in for No. 6 overall Beckham Black.

Both hold offers from the Wildcats with Black one of the top standouts of day one with a smooth 25 points.

EYBL Day One Stats

CJ Rosser (Team United) – 15 PTS (5-15 FG, 0-6 3PT), 7 REB, 2 BLK
King Gibson (Team United) – 21 PTS (6-10 FG, 2-2 3PT), 2 AST
Cayden Daughtry (Florida Rebels) – 37 PTS (15-23 FG, 4-8 3PT), 5 AST, 3 STL
DeMarcus Henry (Vegas Elite) – 25 PTS (11-19 FG, 1-4 3PT), 4 REB, 4 AST
Beckham Black (AB Elite) 25 PTS (8-12 FG, 4-5 3PT), 5 AST, 4 STL
Ryan Hampton (LivOn) – 21 PTS (7-15 FG), 5 REB, 1 STL
Gabe Nesmith (Nightrydas) – 13 PTS (6-20 FG, 1-8 3PT), 3 REB, 4 AST
Chase Lumpkin (JET Academy) – 2 PTS (1-15 FG, 0-4 3PT), 8 AST, 7 REB, 3 STL
Justin Wise (JET Academy) – 24 PTS (8-15 FG, 4-11 3PT), 3 REB, 3 STL
Paul Osaruyi (AZ Unity) – 3 PTS (1-13 FG, 0-3 3PT), 11 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL
AJ Williams (’28) (CP3) – 19 PTS (6-14 FG, 3-7 3PT), 5 REB
Colton Hiller (’28) (PSA Cardinals) – 16 PTS (5-13 FG, 2-7 3PT), 5 REB, 3 AST
Adan Diggs (’28) (Vegas Elite) – 19 PTS (7-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), 6 AST, 3 REB, 2 STL
JJ Crawford (’29) (Seattle Rotary) – 18 PTS (7-10 FG, 2-3 3PT), 2 REB, 2 AST

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-05-16