KSR's Nike EYBL Live Blog (Day Two): Who is Mark Pope Watching?

Nike EYBL Session II got off to a hot start in Memphis with Mark Pope, Mo Williams and Cody Fueger in attendance for the Wildcats. Kentucky checked out its top targets — namely No. 1 CJ Rosser, No. 3 Marcus Spears Jr., No. 5 Paul Osaruyi, No. 6 Beckham Black, No. 8 Ryan Hampton and No. 44 Chase Lumpkin, who all hold offers — while also checking out new names of interest, including a late-night scholarship extended to No. 10 DeMarcus Henry.

Cayden Daughtry, King Gibson and Kager Knueppel were among the other head-turners on day one among ’27 prospects still waiting for their offers, but the UK staff also checked out some big-time talents in ’28 and even ’29, as well. You can catch up on what you missed with KSR’s day one takeaways.

What’s in store for day two? KSR’s got you covered with another live blog, which will be updated from now all the way through the final game set late Saturday evening.

By: Jack Pilgrim Spears and Black to get started on day two The same group is back in Memphis, as Mark Pope, Mo Williams and Cody Fueger are making their rounds on day two of EYBL Session II. Pope and Williams are courtside for No. 3 overall recruit Marcus Spears Jr. while Fueger is in for No. 6 overall Beckham Black. Both hold offers from the Wildcats with Black one of the top standouts of day one with a smooth 25 points. Mark Pope and Mo Williams back in Memphis at EYBL, starting the day with No. 3 recruit Marcus Spears Jr.



Cody Fueger watching No. 6 Beckham Black



KSR LIVE BLOG DAY 2: https://t.co/y3da38Fr2B pic.twitter.com/70TJEudBXQ — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) May 16, 2026

EYBL Day One Stats

CJ Rosser (Team United) – 15 PTS (5-15 FG, 0-6 3PT), 7 REB, 2 BLK

King Gibson (Team United) – 21 PTS (6-10 FG, 2-2 3PT), 2 AST

Cayden Daughtry (Florida Rebels) – 37 PTS (15-23 FG, 4-8 3PT), 5 AST, 3 STL

DeMarcus Henry (Vegas Elite) – 25 PTS (11-19 FG, 1-4 3PT), 4 REB, 4 AST

Beckham Black (AB Elite) 25 PTS (8-12 FG, 4-5 3PT), 5 AST, 4 STL

Ryan Hampton (LivOn) – 21 PTS (7-15 FG), 5 REB, 1 STL

Gabe Nesmith (Nightrydas) – 13 PTS (6-20 FG, 1-8 3PT), 3 REB, 4 AST

Chase Lumpkin (JET Academy) – 2 PTS (1-15 FG, 0-4 3PT), 8 AST, 7 REB, 3 STL

Justin Wise (JET Academy) – 24 PTS (8-15 FG, 4-11 3PT), 3 REB, 3 STL

Paul Osaruyi (AZ Unity) – 3 PTS (1-13 FG, 0-3 3PT), 11 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL

AJ Williams (’28) (CP3) – 19 PTS (6-14 FG, 3-7 3PT), 5 REB

Colton Hiller (’28) (PSA Cardinals) – 16 PTS (5-13 FG, 2-7 3PT), 5 REB, 3 AST

Adan Diggs (’28) (Vegas Elite) – 19 PTS (7-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), 6 AST, 3 REB, 2 STL

JJ Crawford (’29) (Seattle Rotary) – 18 PTS (7-10 FG, 2-3 3PT), 2 REB, 2 AST