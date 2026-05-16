KSR's Nike EYBL Live Blog (Day Two): Who is Mark Pope Watching?
Nike EYBL Session II got off to a hot start in Memphis with Mark Pope, Mo Williams and Cody Fueger in attendance for the Wildcats. Kentucky checked out its top targets — namely No. 1 CJ Rosser, No. 3 Marcus Spears Jr., No. 5 Paul Osaruyi, No. 6 Beckham Black, No. 8 Ryan Hampton and No. 44 Chase Lumpkin, who all hold offers — while also checking out new names of interest, including a late-night scholarship extended to No. 10 DeMarcus Henry.
Cayden Daughtry, King Gibson and Kager Knueppel were among the other head-turners on day one among ’27 prospects still waiting for their offers, but the UK staff also checked out some big-time talents in ’28 and even ’29, as well. You can catch up on what you missed with KSR’s day one takeaways.
- 1Live
Memphis EYBL
Who Pope & staff are watching
- 2Trending
Milan Momcilovic
likes potential fit at UK
- 3New
Live Period Primer
What you need to know
- 4Hot
Intel
on Pope's meeting with Moreno
- 5Hot
Jake Nawrot
Deep dive into UK's new QB
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What’s in store for day two? KSR’s got you covered with another live blog, which will be updated from now all the way through the final game set late Saturday evening.
Spears and Black to get started on day two05/16/2026 10:37:57 AM
The same group is back in Memphis, as Mark Pope, Mo Williams and Cody Fueger are making their rounds on day two of EYBL Session II.
Pope and Williams are courtside for No. 3 overall recruit Marcus Spears Jr. while Fueger is in for No. 6 overall Beckham Black.
Both hold offers from the Wildcats with Black one of the top standouts of day one with a smooth 25 points.
EYBL Day One Stats
CJ Rosser (Team United) – 15 PTS (5-15 FG, 0-6 3PT), 7 REB, 2 BLK
King Gibson (Team United) – 21 PTS (6-10 FG, 2-2 3PT), 2 AST
Cayden Daughtry (Florida Rebels) – 37 PTS (15-23 FG, 4-8 3PT), 5 AST, 3 STL
DeMarcus Henry (Vegas Elite) – 25 PTS (11-19 FG, 1-4 3PT), 4 REB, 4 AST
Beckham Black (AB Elite) 25 PTS (8-12 FG, 4-5 3PT), 5 AST, 4 STL
Ryan Hampton (LivOn) – 21 PTS (7-15 FG), 5 REB, 1 STL
Gabe Nesmith (Nightrydas) – 13 PTS (6-20 FG, 1-8 3PT), 3 REB, 4 AST
Chase Lumpkin (JET Academy) – 2 PTS (1-15 FG, 0-4 3PT), 8 AST, 7 REB, 3 STL
Justin Wise (JET Academy) – 24 PTS (8-15 FG, 4-11 3PT), 3 REB, 3 STL
Paul Osaruyi (AZ Unity) – 3 PTS (1-13 FG, 0-3 3PT), 11 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL
AJ Williams (’28) (CP3) – 19 PTS (6-14 FG, 3-7 3PT), 5 REB
Colton Hiller (’28) (PSA Cardinals) – 16 PTS (5-13 FG, 2-7 3PT), 5 REB, 3 AST
Adan Diggs (’28) (Vegas Elite) – 19 PTS (7-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), 6 AST, 3 REB, 2 STL
JJ Crawford (’29) (Seattle Rotary) – 18 PTS (7-10 FG, 2-3 3PT), 2 REB, 2 AST
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