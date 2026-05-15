KSR's Nike EYBL Live Period Live Blog: Who is Mark Pope Watching?

KSR has arrived at the Memphis Sports & Events Center for Nike EYBL Session II and the very first live period of the recruiting cycle. Mark Pope will be in attendance, as will his Kentucky staff, so we’ll be following them around all weekend as the Wildcats evaluate their top targets in the 2027 and 2028 classes.

2026 did not go as planned for the program, headlined by the loss of No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes, and there is certainly much to prove with high school recruiting under Pope in general. Up to this point, his only signings have come from previous ties at BYU (Collin Chandler), local standouts (Travis Perry, Trent Noah, Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson) or family connections (Mason Williams and Zyon Hawthorne). Braydon Hawthorne is the lone exception among true high schoolers — albeit a good one as a top-35 prospect — plus international additions such as Andrija Jelavic and Ousmane N’Diaye.

No matter how you slice it, Kentucky is still looking for a surefire five-star, top-10 talent under Pope. Could this be the year?

CJ Rosser (Team United), Marcus Spears Jr. (Drive Nation), Paul Osaruyi (Arizona Unity), Beckham Black (AB Elite), Ryan Hampton (LivOn), Chase Lumpkin (Jet Academy) are the current 2027 targets on the EYBL circuit holding Kentucky offers — all top-45 recruits, with five of six being in the top 10. The Wildcats will certainly watch all of them, but we’ll be keeping track of the additional names that pop up throughout the weekend in Memphis.

Wherever Pope and his staff are, we will be. Follow along with our official EYBL Live Period Live Blog below.

By: Jack Pilgrim Mark Pope and Mo Williams hit the road New UK assistant Mo Williams was the first to announce his departure from Lexington for the weekend to hit the recruiting trail. “Enroute,” he wrote on social media, posting a picture from the airport lounge. Enroute pic.twitter.com/eVZVA211h7 — Mo Williams (@mowilliams) May 14, 2026 Mark Pope wrote a note of his own in the early hours of Friday morning, letting the world know he was on the road and heading to Memphis for Nike EYBL Session II. pic.twitter.com/u4rUV7sDF9 — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 15, 2026

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