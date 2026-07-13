KSR's Peach Jam Preview: Who is Kentucky watching in North Augusta?

All roads lead to Peach Jam, the premier recruiting event of the summer where hundreds of college coaches flock to North Augusta to check out the best talent the Nike EYBL circuit has to offer, across all age ranges. You also have the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships for adidas athletes down the road in Rock Hill, plus the Puma PRO16 finale in Bryan, TX and UAA Next Finals in Louisville, making up all of the top shoe circuits going into the last week of AAU competition. It’s the last chance for athletes to make a real statement and leave a final impression on coaches before high school ball ramps up in the winter.

KSR is going down to Riverview Park Activities Center for the entirety of Peach Jam, with July 16-19 making up the final live period of July. That will include Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff, who will be front and center for their top targets in 2027 and beyond.

Who are they keeping a close eye on? What are the other storylines to monitor? KSR’s got you covered with everything you need to know about Peach Jam and the live period.

Kentucky ’27 offers in North Augusta

Offers playing elsewhere during the live period

Nasir Anderson – Atlanta Celtics (Adidas 3SSB) No. 6 OVR, No. 2 PG 6-3, 220 Savannah, GA

– Atlanta Celtics (Adidas 3SSB) Reese Alston – Cooz Elite (Puma PRO16) No. 7 OVR, No. 3 PG 6-2, 160 Houston, TX

– Cooz Elite (Puma PRO16) Jordan Page – Garner Road (Adidas 3SSB) No. 11 OVR, No. 2 SG 6-5, 195 Raleigh, NC

– Garner Road (Adidas 3SSB) Darius Wabbington – Compton Magic (Adidas 3SSB) No. 12 OVR, No. 2 C 6-10, 245 Phoenix, AZ

– Compton Magic (Adidas 3SSB) Dawson Battie – Southern Ties (Puma PRO16) No. 22 OVR, No. 6 SF 6-8, 190 Dallas, TX

– Southern Ties (Puma PRO16) Cherif Millogo – Compton Magic (Adidas 3SSB) No. 33 OVR, No. 5 C 7-3, 210 La Canada Flintridge, CA

– Compton Magic (Adidas 3SSB)

Current EYBL standings

Pool A

Team Herro (13-2) AB Elite (11-4) JL3 (11-4) UPlay Canada (10-5) PSA Cardinals (10-5) NY Rens (9-6) PG Elite (9-6) Team Why Not (8-7) MeanStreets (8-7) Drive Nation (7-8) Indy Heat (7-8) Expressions (5-10) NY Lightning (5-10) City Rocks (4-11) Oakland Soldiers (2-13) Pro Skills (1-14)

Pool B

Florida Rebels (13-2) CP3 (11-4) MOKAN Elite (11-4) Team Melo (10-5) Jet Academy (9-6) Team Durant (8-7) Nightrydas (8-7) Arizona Unity (8-7) Brad Beal Elite (8-7) Vegas Elite (7-8) Team Thad (7-8) Utah Prospects (6-9) Team Takeover (6-9) Team United (6-9) LivOn (1-14) Team Final (1-14)

EYBL leading scorers

Cayden Daughtry – Florida Rebels (25.6 PPG) Navorro Bowman Jr. – Team Why Not (20.9 PPG) Marcus Spears Jr. – Drive Nation (20.9 PPG)* Beckham Black – AB Elite (20.7 PPG) AJ Williams – CP3 (20.0 PPG) Ryan Hampton – Nightrydas (19.9 PPG) Quinton Kitt – MeanStreets (19.9 PPG) DeMarcus Henry – Vegas Elite (19.7 PPG) LJ Smith IV – Team Melo (19.3 PPG)* Davion Thompson – MeanStreets (19.2 PPG)

*Reclassified to 2026, will not participate at Peach Jam

Can Ryan Hampton bounce back at Peach Jam?

The Kentucky pledge started the EYBL season with LivOn back in the spring, a team that is 1-14 entering Peach Jam, tied for the worst team on the circuit. Hampton saw the writing on the wall and switched teams after two sessions, instead suiting up for Nightrydas, now 6-2 since his arrival. The top-20 recruit was electric in his first session with his new team, averaging 21.0 PPG on 43/38/72 splits and 5.5 RPG.

With his future coaches and potential teammates watching him in Las Vegas for the fourth session, though, Hampton struggled with efficiency (15.0 PPG, 36/15/43 splits) and turnovers (1.8 TPG), falling from No. 2 in the entire EYBL in scoring to No. 6 overall at 19.9 PPG overall. He’s still producing, but some of those bad habits in shot selection and tunnel vision returned after he cleaned things up in Kansas City.

Call it jitters with some familiar faces sitting courtside over the weekend, maybe he was a little antsy for Peach Jam, whatever, but can Hampton put a tough all-around performance behind him and finish the AAU season with a bang?

One day, Marcus Spears Jr. was pushing for the No. 1 spot in the 2027 rankings. The next, he was packing his bags for Austin as a Texas Longhorn, getting ready for his freshman campaign ahead of the 2026-27 season. Bruce Branch III (BYU), Baba Oladotun (Maryland), Obinna Ekezie Jr. (Louisville), LJ Smith (Ohio State), Theo Edema (St. John’s) and Anderson Diaz (Alabama) are among those to have already made the jump to 2026. Davion Thompson (Arkansas) is widely expected to reclassify once Peach Jam wraps up, while Nikola Kusturica (UCLA) and Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje (Duke) came over to the U.S. early from the international ranks to compete in college as two-and-throughs.

Reclass decisions are certainly not new, but the trend of getting on campus as soon as possible — typically to maximize NIL opportunities, especially with the start of 5-for-5 in college sports — is as popular as ever. More will come before the end of the summer, but who?

Caleb Ourigou is a Kentucky target and likely to move to ’26, though Arkansas is the rumored favorite there. Ryan Hampton was long seen as a reclass option before he shut down that speculation in the spring, despite having his academics in order for a jump. That could be one to monitor as a UK pledge, should Mark Pope get desperate with that 15th and final spot in ’26-27. Beckham Black, Reese Alston, Lewis Uvwo, Paul Osaruyi and Darius Wabbington are among the other players with reclass whispers at one point or another, with varying levels of seriousness.

Don’t forget about ’28 movement, too. Two names to monitor closely as future ’27s are AJ Williams (EYBL) and Yann Kamagate (3SSB) — and, like every cycle, we’re just getting started in that department.

Who will earn top PG crown?

There is no position with better top-end talent in 2027 than the point guard spot, with that list of contenders for best of the best seemingly growing by the session. Going into the spring, it was a head-to-head battle of Reese Alston vs. Beckham Black for the top spot. The latter has the momentum coming out of the summer, but they’re not alone, as Cayden Daughtry has led the EYBL in all of scoring and has been as consistently productive as anyone in the country up to this point. He’s undersized, but, drawing comparisons to Trae Young, bucket-getters translate no matter the shape or size — and his Florida Rebels team is 13-2, tied for best in the circuit, so the wins are coming alongside the scoring. Another electric week could lead to some tough conversations as the AAU season wraps up.

Don’t forget the likes of Nasir Anderson and NaVorro Bowman Jr., either, putting five point guards in the top 16 of the Rivals Industry Rankings. All five hold Kentucky offers and Pope would be happy to land any of the above. KSR will have eyes on Black, Daughtry and Bowman in North Augusta.

Still waiting on that wave of ’28 offers…

Only four players have picked up offers from Kentucky in 2028: No. 4 overall Yann Kamagate, No. 5 overall Erick Dampier Jr., No. 14 overall Benji Berrouet and No. 27 overall Liam Mitakaro. We thought a wave of new scholarships might follow EYBL in Las Vegas this past weekend, but that has not yet happened. Maybe the staff is waiting on those post-Peach Jam recruiting meetings before pulling the trigger on those?

Either way, the Wildcats have poked around with No. 1 AJ Williams, No. 2 Colton Hiller, No. 3 Bamba Touray, No. 6 Isaiah Hamilton, No. 9 Evan Willis, No. 12 Xavier Young and No. 18 DJ Okoth and No. 28 Tai Bell, among others. New names will explode this week and another run of offers will come, both from the list above and stock-risers elsewhere.

The focus is on that final roster spot this season and getting the next domino or two to fall after Ryan Hampton in ’27, but, as we mentioned going into Vegas, it’s never too early to get a head start on ’28.

Don’t forget JJ Crawford in 2029

Speaking of the future, Pope did pull the trigger on an offer down the road out in Vegas — only it was for 2029, not 2028. It was a familiar name and face, though, in No. 1 recruit JJ Crawford, who is the son of three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.

Yes, the same Jamal Crawford the Wildcats have been courting for that final assistant spot since the spring, someone Pope singled out as a close friend and said wanted to get into coaching at some point.

“I think there’s a good chance coaching is in his future, but he’s got a sweet deal right now (with NBC), and he’s got a couple of years left (on his contract),” he told KSR.

We’ll talk to Jamal in North Augusta and see where things stand there — hopefully we get clarity and finality one way or another — but we can now officially call JJ a Kentucky recruiting target with a scholarship in hand, even if we’re a year away from being a year away with him.

He’s currently averaging 15.9 PPG on 53/53/100 shooting splits with NW Rotary at the 16U level and is certainly a name to monitor.