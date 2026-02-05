KSR's Rapid Reaction to Brandon Garrison's big game against Oklahoma

It was Brandon Garrison Time in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.

Garrison easily played the best game yet of his college career in Kentucky’s 94-78 win over Oklahoma, posting a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Sooners. He was aided by a game-high 24 points from Otega Oweh and 18 more from Collin Chandler. Kentucky shot 12-26 from long range and owned Oklahoma on the glass (41-25). It was the perfect way to keep the momentum rolling after beating Arkansas last weekend.

Now it’s time to celebrate. Dive in below as we Rapidly Reacted to another Kentucky dub. Tennessee awaits on Saturday…

