KSR's Rapid Reaction breaks down UK's win over LSU from inside Bridgestone Arena
Kentucky survived the first round of the SEC Tournament, beating LSU in the opening game of the event. The No. 16 seed Tigers kept it close for most of the game until back-to-back Brandon Garrison threes gave Kentucky the second-half gap it needed to advance.
Garrison was great off the bench, scoring a second-best 17 points for the Wildcats. Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen were their usual steady selves in the backcourt, combining for 39 points in the victory.
Once it ended 87-82, the KSR crew rapidly reacted inside Bridgestone Arena (we can do that here!) with takeaways and favorite moments from the first-round win.
For now, learn more about the win and what’s next by watching KSR’s Rapid Reaction, presented by Friends of Coal. Go to FriendsOfCoalKentucky.org to learn more.
KSR’s Rapid Reaction to Kentucky’s Senior Day loss to Florida
