KSR's Rapid Reaction to another TBT win for La Familia

The job’s not done yet, but La Familia is now one win from cashing TBT’s $2 million prize. The Kentucky alums won the alumni side of TBT’s bracket, beating JHX Hoops in the alumni championship game in Lexington. Next, they’ll host the non-alumni champ on Sunday in the championship game of the whole thing.

Against the former Jayhawks, Archie Goodwin led all scorers with 28 points, including a baseline jumper to win it. La Familia ran away with the win, finishing them off with a 78-65 final.

Afterward, KSR recorded another fun Rapid Reaction from the scene.

KSR’s Rapid Reaction to La Familia winning TBT’s alumni bracket

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