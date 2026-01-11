KSR's Rapid Reaction to Kentucky's blowout win vs. Mississippi State

Well, that was fun — the last 29 minutes, at least. It was an ugly start, leading to boos at Rupp Arena with the Cats down by 11 at the 11:02 mark in the first half. Jaland Lowe went down and there was quite a bit of pessimism not only for this game, but for the rest of the season, staring a potential 0-3 start in SEC play right in the face.

And then Kentucky woke up for some unbelievably fun basketball the rest of the way, storming back to take a five-point lead at halftime, then jump ahead by 24 at the final buzzer to send Mississippi State home with a loss and give the good guys their first conference victory of the season.

That’s the 20th straight regular season win against the Bulldogs, for those keeping track at home.

Otega Oweh was a man on a mission, going for 22 points on 10-17 shooting with five assists, five steals and three rebounds, followed by Malachi Moreno with 17 points on 8-10 overall with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for his best performance as a Wildcat. Don’t forget standout efforts from Denzel Aberdeen (16 points) and Kam Williams (14 points, five rebounds), either.

Quite the response in desperate times for the Cats. Now, the KSR crew is ready to talk about it outside of Rupp Arena with their Rapid Reaction. Tune in below:

