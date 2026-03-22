KSR's Rapid Reaction to Kentucky's season-ending loss and what comes next for the Cats

Well, that didn’t go as hoped. Things were awesome until they weren’t, Kentucky turning a 12-point lead into a 19-point loss to end its season in the Round of 32. Iowa State was the better team, despite missing its best player, and more than looked the part in the final 29 minutes of the humiliating beatdown.

Turnovers and foul trouble flipped the game upside down for the Wildcats, simply unable to handle the Cyclones’ unrelenting defense, leading to 20 cough-ups — the most for the program since 1993. It was also the worst NCAA Tournament loss since 1972.

How did it all unfold and what comes next for the program ahead of the biggest offseason of Mark Pope’s career? This season was not good enough, no ifs, ands or buts, but is there hope for year three with player retention or a shake-up with talent evaluation and the coaching staff? It’s our official start-of-the-offseason KSR Rapid Reaction, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Tune in below:

More Postgame Content on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.