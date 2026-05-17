KSR's Takeaways from the First Live Period of the Summer

The first live period is in the books. KSR spent the weekend in Memphis for the Nike EYBL Session II, as the Kentucky staff checked out some of the top players in the 2027, 2028, and even 2029 classes.

Day one was chaos as everyone got their footing, followed by a very busy day two and day three to wind things down. Kentucky’s priorities and targets are starting to emerge as the view shifts from the 2026-27 roster to 2027-28.

KSR has the major takeaways from a busy weekend in Memphis. What did this weekend tell us about Kentucky recruiting and the overall feel for these upcoming classes?

Mark Pope prioritizes EYBL — but staff divides and conquers

It was interesting to see Mark Pope single out Memphis as his lone recruiting stop to open the first live period of the cycle. In the past, he’s flown back and forth between multiple events, but this time, it was clear Nike EYBL Session II was the top priority.

That was consistent with the rest of his Kentucky staff, too, as four coaches made their way to the Bluff City over three days. Pope and Cody Fueger were there days one and two while Mo Williams was in attendance from start to finish. Elsewhere, Mikhail McLean ended the live period at EYBL on day three.

McLean started in Mishawaka at Adidas 3SSB on days one and two, though, while Mark Fox made day-three appearances at Puma PRO16 in Tulsa and Nick Robinson at UAA in Spooky Nook. All four major shoe circuits were represented, but the Swoosh dominated the attention.

–Jack Pilgrim

Guard Play is Strong

When looking at high school prospects, the ones who usually get the most love are the players in the 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-9 range who can stretch the floor. Rightfully so. It’s an archetype that can make huge waves in the NBA. However, this weekend showed how important guard play is.

Some of the best players over the weekend were guards. Guards like 2027’s King Gibson, Anderson Diaz, Beckham Black, and Cayden Daughtry, 2028’s Adan Diggs and Colton Hiller, and 2029’s JJ Crawford all made significant impacts.

There are some really good bigs and forwards in these classes, but the intrigue is more with upside than current production. However, the value of an elite ball handler in the backcourt is clear. And these upcoming classes have the goods.

-Jacob Polacheck

Trends emerged among staff favorites

At least two coaches were at every single game for No. 1 recruit CJ Rosser, who recently fished with Pope and McLean in Kentucky’s unique spin on an in-home visit. They have made their interest clear on that one, and it was reflected in Memphis with an all-hands-on-deck approach for the five-star big standing 6-10, 195 pounds.

No. 10 recruit DeMarcus Henry was in a similar boat with multiple coaches at every turn, then a mix of at least one and sometimes two for No. 3 Marcus Spears Jr., No. 5 Paul Osaruyi, No. 6 Beckham Black, No. 8 Ryan Hampton and No. 44 Chase Lumpkin.

An under-the-radar name Kentucky monitored consistently? No. 46 overall Lewis Uvwo, who is expected to fly up the rankings in a hurry as the best rim protector in the class. At least one coach was at every game for him, as well.

Among 2028 prospects, No. 3 Adan Diggs, No. 4 Colton Hiller and No. 5 Erick Dampier Jr. were obvious priorities among EYBL talents.

JJ Crawford, obviously, is the name to know in 2029 for now — arguably the best high school player in the country, regardless of class. Kentucky is on him early and pushing hard.

–Jack Pilgrim

NIL Conversations Aren’t as Taboo

It’s been five years since the NIL era in college athletics began. For most of the past five years, conversations about money have been somewhat danced around. That’s changing.

In conversations with players throughout the weekend, the previous taboo of talking about money has been significantly decreased. Questions about NIL that would usually be uncomfortable in the past are met with legitimate answers, even if not always fully transparent, as expected.

You can ask players what schools have the highest offers and how much they want to make. While you won’t get fully direct answers, you aren’t pushed away for it like in the past. It’s the nature of the beast now.

-Jacob Polacheck

“Hiring not recruiting”

Speaking of Jacob’s point on NIL, one high-major GM gave me an interesting new way to think of today’s era of college basketball: schools are not recruiting these players anymore, they are hiring them. Relationships still matter, and you can improve your chances by connecting with families and AAU programs, obviously, but the days of sweet-talking grandma, knowing a program director for a few decades, and sitting courtside at every AAU and high school game don’t hit the way they did before this era. It’s business first, then all of that other stuff.

You don’t go through a recruiting process to determine if there is a fit, you take young professionals through a hiring process with background checks. Bad body language with an inconsistent motor, caring more about empty-calorie stats than winning basketball? Someone else can invest in them with a lucrative contract — and then inevitably fire them when they realize their bad decision. Too much is on the line now with life-changing money on the table and coaching staff members are going to protect their jobs.

–Jack Pilgrim

The Title of ‘Best in the Country’ is Definitely Up for Grabs

2024, it was Cooper Flagg. In 2025, it was AJ Dybantsa. In 2026, it was Tyran Stokes. However, in 2027, the title of “best in the country” is very much up for grabs.

Let’s start by looking at the 2027 class. C.J. Rosser is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking, but that’s not a consensus. Players like King Gibson, Marcus Spears Jr., and Beckham Black have all been in conversations, and opinions can certainly vary depending on what you’re looking for.

That’s not even factoring in reclassifications. Adan Diggs is a prime candidate to reclassify from 2028 to 2027, and he would certainly be a prime candidate for No. 1 in the country. Over on the adidas 3SSB circuit, 2028 big Yann Kamagate has become a player quickly picking up steam for the best out there. Talk to 10 different people about who’s the best high school player in the world, and you could get 10 different answers.

–Jacob Polacheck