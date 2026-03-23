KSR's takeaways from Kentucky's second-round collapse vs. Iowa State

Things couldn’t have started better for Kentucky with shots falling and defensive stops stacking. The Wildcats pushed ahead by as many as 12 with their peak coming ahead of the second media timeout, up 20-9 after an 8-12 start from the field and 4-6 from three — Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler rolling early with a pair of triples each.

Then came the collapse, turnovers and foul trouble piling up in a hurry, along with the lid eventually coming off for Iowa State after 11 straight misses from three. It was an 8-0 run to end the half for the Cyclones to give them their first lead of the day at 31-30 going into the break, followed by a second half that can only be described as humiliating for the underdog. From the 11:44 mark of the first half on, the Wildcats were outscored by 30 points (73-43) with only 13 baskets in the final 28 minutes, five coming with the team already down 20-plus in the last 6:46. That compares to 24 for ISU in that same stretch, leading to the 19-point victory.

How did it all unfold? Well, this one won’t take a rocket scientist to break down, so we’ll keep it quick and easy before transitioning to all of the other big-picture offseason talking points. KSR has the final takeaways from St. Louis.

It all happened without Joshua Jefferson

The conversation starts with what the Cyclones were able to do without their best player available, All-American forward Joshua Jefferson ruled out shortly before tipoff due to an ankle injury suffered in the win vs. Tennessee State. He’s a superstar talent and part of a two-headed monster alongside Milan Momcilovic — those two averaging a combined 33.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game at the three and four, respectively.

You may be able to slow down one, but limiting both has been problematic for opponents all season long. Taking out one — the better of the two, at that — should have presented an opportunity to put all of the attention on Momcilovic.

Instead, he still went for 20 points on 50/44/80 splits with five boards, two steals, one assist and zero turnovers in 36 minutes. That was after a 1-5 start from three before finishing 4-9.

Tamin Lipsey saved his best career game for the Cats

The Cyclones may have been without Jefferson, but their starting point guard happened to have the game of his life to not only make up for it, but exceed the superstar’s typical production. Tamin Lipsey is known as a defensive terror, coming in averaging two-plus steals in four straight seasons at Iowa State while allowing just 94.6 points per 100 possessions over the course of his career. He’s a three-time Big 12 All-Defense and three-time All-Big 12 member — but only nine games scoring 20-plus out of 135 in his career.

Against the Cats? A career-high 26 points on 8-15 shooting, 3-6 from three and 7-8 at the line to go with 10 assists, five steals and three rebounds in 37 minutes. He did what he does best on the defensive end, unsurprisingly, but earned an offensive rating of 134.0 with a usage rate of 35.4. It was his best game in a career of very good games, all with the Cyclones.

A record-setting day for turnovers

It was the Lipsey and Momcilovic show for Iowa State, but their individual efforts were only add-ons to the biggest and most important takeaway of the game: 20 turnovers forced, leading to 25 points the other way for the Cyclones.

The Wildcats committed five in the first nine minutes, but the straw that broke the camel’s back was an 11-0 stretch between the 11:30 and 8:18 marks of the first half, watching their 12-point lead disappear in the snap of a finger. That run alone included four turnovers. Then to close out the first half, ISU went on an 8-0 run to turn a seven-point Kentucky lead into a one-point deficit at the break for the blue and white. There were three turners in that brief 1:30 stretch.

Mo Dioubate said after the game the team goal was to keep turnovers limited to 11 total. UK had 12 in the first half, then another eight in the second to give us our nice round number of ugly — the most for the program since 1993.

One last ride for Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen

The season was an objective disappointment, the Wildcats falling short of the program’s standards set by Mark Pope himself with a ho-hum Round of 32 finish, needing a half-court heave from Otega Oweh in the first round to get there to begin with. He aced year one, but failed in year two.

Those big-picture takeaways and what they mean ahead of a make-or-break year three for Pope shouldn’t overshadow Oweh’s greatness and all he was able to accomplish in two seasons as a Wildcat. He ended up surpassing Antonio Reeves on the single-season scoring list among transfers while finishing ranked No. 33 overall on the all-time list at UK and first among those who played two seasons in Lexington with 1,255 overall.

His last ride was an 18-point effort on 8-15 shooting while adding eight boards and two steals in 36 minutes.

It’s also the end of the road for Denzel Aberdeen, who was a one-and-done transfer from Florida, finishing with a team-high 20 points on 6-14 shooting and 4-9 from three in 37 minutes. He led the charge in Kentucky’s early push this afternoon, but uncharacteristically caught the turnover bug with four himself.

His season ends with 485 total points, bringing his career total to 911 in the blue and white. Without him, knowing the team’s tricky situation at point guard, the Wildcats would have been, for lack of a better term, screwed. Those contributions were undoubtedly appreciated.