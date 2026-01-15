KSR's top takeaways from another Mardi Gras Miracle at LSU

Talk about a range of emotions, huh? Kentucky went from hopeless to walking on clouds in a battle of bubble foes, the Wildcats among the last four byes in ESPN’s latest Bracketology compared to Matt McMahon — whose AD put him on the hot seat going into this one — and the LSU Tigers among the first four out.

You hated parts of it and adored others with one moment guaranteed to last as a core memory for all of Big Blue Nation. How did it all come together in Baton Rouge? KSR has the top takeaways from the 75-74 victory to move to 11-6 on the year and 2-2 in the SEC.

MALACHI MORENO FOR THE WIN

Kentucky was dead in the water, down 74-73 with 1.6 seconds left and the full length of the floor to go. The Wildcats had their chance, Otega Oweh hitting a pull-up jumper at the shot-clock buzzer with 42 seconds to go, only to be waved off with a finger still on the ball at the horn. A potential 74-72 lead turned into a 74-72 deficit following two made free throws for Max Mackinnon with 17 seconds to go, only for Oweh to respond with a 1-2 effort at the line with four seconds on the clock.

The Tigers missed both of their attempts playing the foul game, but it’d take a miracle for it to turn into anything meaningful for the blue and white. Good thing that’s what Baton Rouge is for, right?

Collin Chandler heaves it down to the opposite end of the floor, caught by Moreno over an outstretched defender at the free throw line. He turns around and lifts up from 17 feet with no hesitation, nothing but net at the buzzer — like something out of a Disney movie.

Moreno finished with 10 points on 4-7 shooting to go with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 20 minutes for yet another impressive all-around effort, coming off his best vs. Mississippi State. Those final 1.6 seconds are all that mattered for the freshman out of Georgetown, though.

The kid made his home state proud down in Baton Rouge — and that's why he's KSR's PARLOUR Pizza Player of the Game.

18-point comeback ties a Mark Pope record at Kentucky

Kentucky shot just 26.7 percent from the field, 16.7 percent from three and 50.0 percent at the line in the first half, but even those numbers don’t do the ugliness justice. The Wildcats fell behind by double digits just over seven minutes into the game and earned one single field goal in the first 10 minutes — an Andrija Jelavic layup at the 15:32 mark. They got a few free throws to fall from there, but didn’t score another bucket until it was 19-9 with 8:34 to go before halftime, good for a 1-13 start from the field.

No player scored more than six points individually with just 22 as a group compared to 38 for LSU. That 16-point lead grew to 18 immediately out of halftime with the Tigers up 40-22 with 19:22 to go.

For those keeping track at home, Kentucky trailed Gonzaga by 18 with 19:19 on the clock out in Seattle a year ago, only to flip the game upside down and pull off the 90-89 overtime win.

This time in Baton Rouge, the Wildcats responded on a 53-34 run to finish the job in regulation, tying Pope’s record comeback last season. It was also the same 16-point halftime deficit at LSU that Kentucky overcame during the Mardi Gras Miracle in 1994 — one of four total in school history when you include the 2004-05 comeback at Louisville. Tonight’s 53-point second-half effort is second only to those 67 points scored in ’94 after trailing by as many as 31 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center back 32 years ago.

We even got a Christian Laettner reference from Rick Pitino, just to add to the list of Kentucky history nods.

“Awesome play Cap, incredible shot,” he wrote on social media. “And to my Camelot friends, there was a big man on the ball lol.”

Denzel Aberdeen and Otega Oweh give Kentucky a chance in the second half

Moreno got the game-winner, but the Wildcats aren’t in position for a miracle attempt without Kentucky’s senior guards taking over in those final 20 minutes. And maybe most impressively, they did it after no-shows in the first 20 minutes, Oweh and Aberdeen combining for six total points on 2-8 shooting before intermission.

The latter had zero on 0-2 from the field with two fouls in 14 first-half minutes. In 20 second-half minutes? A team-high 17 points on 5-6 shooting, 2-2 from three and 5-5 at the line while adding three assists and a rebound. He hit the first two baskets for the Cats to cut it to 14, then added another to cut it to seven at the 16:24 mark, followed by a 5-0 run for himself to make it six with 11:27 to go, two more free throws to trim it to five at 8:56 — you get the idea. Aberdeen put the team on his back in those early post-intermission stages to flip the momentum.

Then came Oweh, who hit a three with 9:43 to cut it to five, followed by a layup at 6:13 and back-to-back 3-pointers at 5:06 and 4:16, respectively, to make it a one-point game. He should’ve had that go-ahead jumper with 42 seconds to go, then could’ve tied it at the line with four ticks on the clock — moments he’d tell you he would like to have back — but like Aberdeen, he deserves a ton of credit for getting them there in the first place. He’d finish with a team-high 21 points on 6-13 shooting and 3-6 from three with four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes.

Did you know Oweh is the first Kentucky player to score at least 20 points in each of his first four SEC games of the season since Jodie Meeks in 2008-09? Now you do.

Andrija Jelavic steps up in first start

Replacing Mo Dioubate in the lineup for the first start of his career — a move that left some scratching their head, considering he’d seen the floor in one high-major matchup since the Gonzaga blowout in Nashville — Jelavic put together his best performance as a Wildcat. Scoring six of the team’s first nine points of the game (ignore the fact that it took 11-plus minutes to get there), he’d finish with a season-high-tying 11 points for third on the team on 4-7 shooting and 2-4 from three with five rebounds, one block and one steal in 21 minutes. It was his first multi-make game from the perimeter against power-conference competition, matching his season-best 2-4 finish from deep against NC Central on Dec. 9.

Jelavic has always been skilled around the basket and a high-level rebounder with fight on the defensive end, but the opportunities to prove himself have been inconsistent, to say the least. He showed glimpses in a head-to-head battle vs. Caleb Wilson with UNC in Lexington back on Dec. 2, but LSU was by far his brightest moment in a much-needed win for Kentucky.

Oweh, Aberdeen and Moreno were the headline-grabbers in Baton Rouge, but Jelavic belongs in the conversation, too.

Just enjoy this one (and don’t apologize for celebrating)

Kentucky had to fight off a winless SEC team whose head coach was put on the hot seat going into this matchup, needing a gift from the basketball gods to avoid a 10-7 start overall and 1-3 in league play. It was a performance that saw the Wildcats put forth a horrific offensive product in the first half and found themselves in blowout territory to open the second.

My answer to those gripes: WHO CARES?

On paper, this is a Quad 1 victory on the road to move UK to .500 in the SEC and build some momentum going into the trip to Knoxville this weekend. It’s a team missing its starting point guard for the season and its future lottery pick in the short term — and they didn’t even look like world-beaters with them all on the floor together to begin with. The only thing that matters at this point is winning, and that’s exactly what Pope’s squad did on the road against a desperate team and coach in their own right.

No one is saying two wins over mediocre Mississippi State and LSU teams forgive the beginning of the season, nor do they mean Kentucky is fixed and a Final Four run is back on the menu. They just mean that with 14 regular season games to go, the Cats have kept themselves alive in this new reality for a team trying to figure itself out before it’s too late.

Celebrate the victory and do it unapologetically, because the highs have been hard to come by up to this point. Then regroup and get ready to do it again this Saturday at Tennessee.