KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's double-digit statement win over Vanderbilt

And just like that, life is good again in the Bluegrass, Kentucky steamrolling No. 25 Vanderbilt in a start-to-finish domination that saw the Wildcats lead by as many as 22 points and 20-plus in both halves for their most complete game of the season. They shot the lights out, made free throws, took care of the basketball and forced stops to trail for all of 18 seconds in a 91-77 victory.

How did they pull it off, and more importantly, what does it all mean? KSR has the top takeaways from Rupp Arena on the final day of February, going into the final week of the regular season.

Kentucky is officially in the conversation

Remember all of that talk about the Wildcats trending toward the bubble and playing on Wednesday to start the SEC Tournament? All of that is behind them, thanks to a wildly successful 2-0 week that started with an ugly win at South Carolina that guaranteed no more bad losses on the resume and all but locked up an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. They followed that up with their most complete performance of the season, one that saw them finish with 59/50/80 splits and score 1.4 points per possession in a 14-point Quad 1 victory to earn a single bye in Nashville, guaranteeing a Thursday (or later) start.

Considering where things have stood at various points this season — 5-4 through Dec. 5, 9-6 through Jan. 7 and following Pope’s first three-game losing streak at Kentucky on Feb. 21 — it’s probably the healthiest and hopeful spot fans have been in with this team since the exhibition win over Purdue. Seriously.

By winning today and doing it in this manner, the best-case scenario remains on the table of earning a double bye in the SEC Tournament and jumping a few seed lines in the Big Dance. Could they be a No. 5? Win a few in Nashville and sneak into a No. 4? We’re still able to dream big about this group — and even bigger if they pull off two more in the final week of regular season — potentially rejoining the national conversation after being scoffed at as the most underperforming team in the sport all year.

These Wildcats are playing their best basketball of the season entering March.

Collin Chandler bounces back for career shooting day

The sophomore guard had one of his worst performances of the season down in Nashville, scoring just four points on 1-6 shooting with two turnovers in the 80-55 loss. Kentucky got next to nothing from anybody outside of Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen, and Chandler was arguably the biggest culprit there.

Then he decided to light the nets on fire at Rupp Arena in the revenge game, going for 15 points on 5-7 from three in the first half alone — he almost drilled the 3/4-court heave at the buzzer, if that tells you what kind of zone he was in — before finishing with a career-high 23 points on 7-10 overall and 6-8 from three. He should’ve had 26 on 7-9 from three, actually, but got wrongly called for kicking his leg out on one of his makes, turning it into an offensive foul.

We all disagree with Collin Chandler's three being waived off. pic.twitter.com/Ona8mXkjln — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 28, 2026

The call was what it was, but what can’t be taken away from Captain Clutch is the fact that he’s now shooting 48.9 percent from three in SEC play (41-84) and 44.8 percent from deep on the year (66-145). If the season ended today, he’d be ranked No. 6 in all-time 3-point percentage for a single year, behind only Cameron Mills (53.2%), Travis Ford (52.9%), Reed Sheppard (52.1%) and Doron Lamb (48.6% in ’10-11, 46.6% in ’11-12) for players with at least 30 makes.

Chandler is flirting with history with just two regular season games and postseason play to go. Pope doesn’t believe he’s slowing down anytime soon.

“He’s got so much more, doesn’t he? And the thing is, he’s 6-8 tonight — really 7-9. Nobody that’s watched him is surprised. Is anybody surprised?” Pope said afterward. “I mean, a week ago he was the No. 1 3-point shooter in the SEC. It’s crazy a guy goes 6-8 and nobody is surprised. That’s what he does. He’s got a calmness and a poise. … He’s always been confident, but he’s just getting more and more comfortable. And his ceiling is incredibly high. He’s got so much more in the tank.”

Pope wasn’t lying — Denzel Aberdeen is definitely playing like a ‘top-level point guard’

Aberdeen did not transfer to Kentucky with any expectation of taking over as the lead guard for most of the season. He wanted an expanded role (and the pay bump to go with it), obviously, but running the show is all new territory and something he’s had to learn on the fly. His early struggles backed that up, earning a reputation for taking bad shots and letting the ball stick far too often as the ugly losses piled up.

He had a stretch from December 5 to January 7 that saw him finish in double figures just once — and it came against Bellarmine (14). From that point forward, though, he hit the mark in 11 of 13 outings while averaging 15.1 points per contest and just 1.2 turnovers. After his most recent 19-point, five-assist, four-rebound, zero-turnover day against South Carolina, Pope said he had taken his new role and completely run away with it.

“He’s been a top-level point guard in this league,” he said Thursday. “Which is incredible considering that he didn’t walk into the season as a point guard. It’s really hard to do. I’m so proud of him. And he continues to grow every single game.”

His next time out? 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3PT), four rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers in 37 minutes.

Aberdeen has become totally comfortable in his skin as the go-to floor general, making all-around performances like this one look easy. The dude clocks in, goes to work and clocks out — never late, never slacking, always producing. He’s turned it over one time in his last four games while averaging 36 minutes per contest in that stretch. Would it be a hot take to call him Kentucky’s most valuable player entering March? He belongs in the conversation.

Otega Oweh breaks Antonio Reeves’ 20-point SEC record

Kentucky had to learn how to win without Oweh throwing on his Superman cape and taking the game over once again at South Carolina, scoring just eight points on 3-13 shooting while adding three turnovers in the nine-point win. Aberdeen had to step up as the guy while Mo Dioubate, Andrija Jelavic and Chandler did the rest of the heavy lifting. That game broke his 30-game streak of double-digit performances dating back to last season, unable to surpass Malik Monk’s record of 30 back in 2016-17.

There were more records to be had, though, and he wouldn’t have to wait long to add another one to his long list.

Things were trending toward another slow Oweh game in the first half, finishing with just six points on 3-8 shooting going into the break, followed by a second-half explosion of 17 points on 6-8 overall to give him 23 for the day. He also added four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes — but his 23-point effort was the big one. Why? Because it broke Antonio Reeves’ record for 20-point performances against SEC competition at Kentucky (19) since 1996-97. No. 00 matched that number in the loss at Auburn, then got to 20 in the blowout win over Vanderbilt.

With just two regular season games left in his historic Kentucky career, his head coach wanted fans to take a step back and not only soak in what he was able to do against the Commodores on Saturday, but what he’s done in the 61 times he’s been able to put on the uniform since transferring over from Oklahoma.

“He was brilliant. It was a brilliant performance by Otega Oweh,” Pope said after the win. “… We can’t take him for granted. What he’s doing is really, really special.”