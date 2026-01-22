KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's first four-game SEC winning streak under Mark Pope
Kentucky can't escape the injury bug. Kam Williams broke his foot during the second half vs. Texas, Mark Pope announced. Pope said the sophomore...Read Full Story
It could've been easy for the Kentucky Wildcats to use Kam Williams' second-half injury -- later announced as a broken foot -- as an excuse to fall...Read Full Story
It got a little scary at the end, but Kentucky took care of business, beating Texas 85-80 to win its fourth consecutive game. That ties the longest...Read Full Story
Collin Chandler drilled a three-pointer over Texas big man Matas Vokietaitis and gave the seven-footer the tongue-out staredown. Moments later,...Read Full Story
Coming into Wednesday night, no team in all of Division I men's college basketball got to the free-throw line more consistently than the Texas...Read Full Story
The NCAA is at a crossroads with player eligibility. The newest trend is seeing players who have signed NBA contracts return to college basketball....Read Full Story
Kentucky got a big win tonight, but given the news about Kam Williams, it wasn't exactly a celebratory press conference. Mark Pope announced that...Read Full Story
Stop what you're doing. We have highlights from Kentucky's 85-80 win over Texas, courtesy of the UK Sports Video crew on YouTube. Relive the best...Read Full Story
