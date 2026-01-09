KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's first loss of conference play

Truly nothing went right as Kentucky lost to Alabama 64-51 on the road to take its first loss of SEC play. When you look at the stat sheet, you’ll see that everything that could have gone wrong did do wrong for the Cats. Kentucky is now 2-1 in the SEC with No. 5 Oklahoma up next on Sunday.

Here are KSR’s top takeaways from what was a very underwhelming night in Tuscaloosa.

Clara Strack tried to be Superwoman and it backfired

No one truly played well against Alabama, so this takeaway isn’t intended to pin the loss solely on Clara Strack, but she did not have a game to remember on Thursday.

In 32 minutes of action, the junior center had just four points on 1-13 (0-4 3PT) shooting. To be fair to Strack, she did have 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the loss, but again, it was a nightmarish outing for her offensively.

At times, it seemed like Strack tried to put the team on her back, forcing really low-percentage shots. Maybe Kenny Brooks told her that she needed to step up with Teonni Key out, but even if he did, Strack was simply just trying to do too much at times. Normally, she, Tonie Morgan and the rest of the squad do a really good job of playing complementary basketball, but that didn’t happen against Alabama.

Teonni Key is (obviously) very, very missed

There was more to this loss than simply not having Teonni Key, but it was very evident that her presence was missed down low.

Alabama — a smaller team than Kentucky — beat the Cats 40-38 on the glass and reeled in 13 offensive rebounds. Key’s 6-foot-5 frame was missed. She has a knack for being able to go get rebounds, and that was missing. Kentucky had the luxury of already playing Wright State and Hofstra without Key, but it turns out that didn’t exactly end up being that much of a luxury.

When you lose a starter who averages 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, it’s going to hurt. However, losing Key could end up being a killer if Kentucky can’t figure out how to play without her soon.

There’s a lot worse places to be than 15-2

Then, to try to rational about the loss, it’s important to take a step back and look at where Kentucky is record-wise. At the end of the day, Kentucky is 15-2 (2-1 SEC), and there are a lot worse places to be than that.

If you thought Kentucky was going to lose at LSU, then this loss sort of equals that out — Kentucky is basically right where you thought they’d be three games into conference play. On Sunday, Kentucky will play an Oklahoma squad that is also coming off a loss, theirs to No. 18 Ole Miss 74-69 at home.

As we saw against Alabama, there’s a very clear void with Key out, but the Sooners aren’t perfect either. If Sunday’s game is about as even as the two games the teams played against each other last season, then it should be a close and competitive one in Historic Memorial Coliseum.