KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's narrow loss to South Carolina

Kentucky was down 13 entering the fourth quarter against South Carolina, but in the end, it came down to the final seconds. If Teonni Key was able to convert on Kentucky’s final possession, then the game would have been tied, and who knows what the result would have been at that point.

Regardless, KSR has its main thoughts following the 60-56 defeat.

Clara Strack was phenomenal against a really good big

Madina Okot is really, really good. The 6-foot-6 South Carolina center was arguably the difference in the game, putting up 21 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes of play. However, Clara Strack was pretty good against the Gamecocks in her own right.

Strack had 24 points on 11-19 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds in 34 minutes. Those numbers will win you games 99% of the time, it just didn’t happen on Sunday.

This team continues to prove it can play with anybody

Kentucky has wins over No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 10 Louisville. They also lost by three combined points in two games against No. 5 Vanderbilt, was within one score of No. 4 Texas with five minutes to go and just took No. 3 South Carolina down to the wire and held them to a season-low 60 points.

Time and time again, we’ve seen Kentucky comes up just short in these big-time games, and that obviously sucks, but at the same time, doesn’t that tell you that the Cats are right there competitively with those teams? They even pulled off some of those wins.

At the end of the day, losing isn’t fun, but there isn’t really any game that Kentucky should go into where we think they don’t have a shot in the dark, and that’s about as much as you can ask for in March.

Hosting or not, this team is going to be a rough draw for others

We found out Sunday morning that Kentucky is currently not amongst the top 16 overall seeds, according to the NCAA selection committee. Following the South Carolina loss, Kentucky evidently needs to win some games in Greenville in order to play again in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

However, Kentucky lost as a 4-seed hosting in the second round last year to 5-seed Kansas State. That Kansas State team had their star big go down during a stretch, and they lost some games they probably shouldn’t have — oh, wait, that sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Kentucky just went through that with Teonni Key.

Point being, it would obviously be ideal if Kentucky were hosting in the big dance, but if they’re not, they’ll be the most dangerous 5-seed in the field. I’d feel bad for any 4-seed that draws Kenny Brooks‘ squad.

Now, we just wait and see how things unfold in the next week.

