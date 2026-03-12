KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's near-collapse -- but gutsy finish! -- to surge past Missouri

It was a ho-hum victory to open the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, one that didn’t necessarily have Big Blue Nation feeling over the moon going into the second-round revenge game vs. Missouri. The Tigers aren’t world-beaters, but I’m not sure anybody would say that about the Wildcats, either. Factor in Mizzou’s desperation as a bubble team and it was fair to have some nerves going into Thursday.

And those nerves were clearly justified when Kentucky‘s double-digit lead disappeared right before our eyes, the Cats staring yet another devastating loss right in the face. Then, with their backs against the wall, they landed their final haymaker to earn the knockout, setting up a Friday battle vs. No. 1 seed Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

How did it all come together? KSR has the takeaways from Bridgestone Arena as we get ready for round three against the Gators.

Déjà vu with Mizzou

Kentucky found itself up 16 points with 14:33 to go, all of the momentum on the Cats’ side and Big Blue Nation ready to hit Broadway. Then it all fell apart, as Missouri stormed back to not only make it a game, but retake the lead with 2:34 to go. It was identical to the game at Rupp Arena, that one an eight-point lead for the blue and white with 4:37 to go, only for the Tigers to finish the game on a 15-2 run and win by five.

Mark Mitchell turned into a one-man wrecking crew and there was nothing Kentucky could do to stop it, going for 23 of his 32 points in the second half. On the other end, the Wildcats scored just buckets between the 15:08 and 6:55 marks with a stretch of just under five minutes without a field goal. Everything was trending toward a second straight heartbreaker against Dennis Gates’ Tigers, both times in front of a sea of blue.

Rather than folding, though, Kentucky threw a haymaker of its own right back and closed the game on a 9-2 run to survive.

The sequence that won it for Kentucky

You could cut the tension inside Bridgestone Arena with a pair of scissors when Mitchell scored his ninth bucket of the second half. Every Kentucky fan in the building had the same thought, just preparing for the inevitable.

Denzel Aberdeen drew a foul and knocked down two free throws to retake the lead with 2:06 to go, followed by a stop and response jumper by Otega Oweh to push it back to three — but still just a one-possession game and the ball back in Mitchell’s hands.

He cleared out for yet another iso attempt with Brandon Garrison stepping up for the defensive opportunity. Mitchell drives right and begins to back down Garrison before starting a spin to his dominant left hand, only for Oweh to step in and swipe at the ball and bounce it off his leg for the turnover.

BIG TIME STOP pic.twitter.com/Zxq4NmJXrv — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 12, 2026

On the other end of the floor, a clunky possession finds the ball in Denzel Aberdeen’s hands at the end of the shot clock, forced to drive and put up a contested rim look at the buzzer — onions.

Cats lead by five with 22.5 seconds to go, ballgame. Both sides exchanged free throws to wrap things up, but Aberdeen’s clutch finish was all she wrote on Mizzou’s one-day run in Nashville.

Three-headed GOAT is back

Only one player scored in double figures at Rupp Arena with Otega Oweh going for 20 points in that one, the Wildcats desperate for help elsewhere. This time around, Oweh was back doing what he always does, but he had the rest of the three-headed GOAT on his side.

TegaTron had a team-high 21 points on 9-18 shooting to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes, followed by Denzel Aberdeen with 16 points, seven assists, two steals and just one turnover in 34 minutes. But, again, the latter has been pretty darn consistent since taking over as PG1, so his production is to be expected, too.

Collin Chandler, though, has had some ups and downs, just two of his last 13 from three entering today with 13 combined points in his last three games. He was red-hot leaving February, but couldn’t get anything going to open the month of March. This time around, he went for 15 points on 5-6 shooting and 2-3 from three, throwing down a pair of transition dunks and hitting some clutch shots from deep — his triple to stop the bleeding on Mizzou’s 13-4 run to cut it to three with 6:55 to go was massive at the time — to make it 52 combined points for the guard trio.

The best news of all? They combined for five made threes (5-13), but as a team, they were just 6-21. That pushed their streak of games in single figures from three to four and six of their last seven. Did the Cats save their perimeter explosion for the rematch against the Gators on Friday? That’s the hope.

The Cats’ first pair of wins at the SEC Tournament since…

Kentucky and Friday matchups at the SEC Tournament go together like peas and carrots, the Wildcats playing in the quarterfinals in 34 of the last 35 years. The lone exception is that COVID season in 2021 — we can even include the 2020 team, considering they won the league to earn the double-bye and Friday start.

It wasn’t the path any of us wanted with the first Wednesday start since 1979, but the destination remains the same and the streak continues.

The difference this time around? It’s the first time Kentucky has won at least two games in the SEC Tournament since 2018, conveniently the last time the Cats brought the championship trophy back home to Lexington. This was also the team’s largest margin of victory in the event since 2019.

Two down and three to go, BBN. We avoided the potential disaster scenario with losses on Wednesday or Thursday, and now, the get-back opportunity against Florida is there for the taking.

Searching for answers vs. Florida

Kentucky has only come up with moral victories in two tries against the Gators, staying within single digits on both occasions — something no SEC team has done since January 24. That won’t mean anything this time around, because a moral victory will get the Cats sent home.

This time around, it’s about finding the answers.

“We know Florida well. We haven’t had the success we wanted to so far,” Mark Pope said afterward. “They’re a team that you have to manage in transition first and foremost. You have to manage them on the glass. If you don’t do those two things, you don’t have a chance.

“Then there’s a bunch of other things on the list. There’s no secret about how the way they play. Just really good at it. Really in our league, nobody’s really found an answer to that yet. We’re hoping we’ll have some success tomorrow.”

No better time than now.