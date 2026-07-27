KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's SEC schedule release

We knew the who and the where of Kentucky’s SEC schedule going into 2026-27, but not the when. That changed Monday when the league released its complete winter slate, including all 18 games for the Wildcats from January to March. It brings us to 31 total regular-season games accounted for, thanks to the 13 non-conference matchups we already had on the docket, with one more to go in the latter category — plus two more exhibitions beyond Travis Ford bringing his Little Rock Trojans to Rupp Arena on October 16.

What do you need to know about the SEC release and how the schedule sets up the program entering postseason play? KSR’s got you covered with the top takeaways.

A manageable start — with a catch

There are no cupcakes in the SEC, but it’s fair to single out preferences compared to some of the league’s heavy hitters. Of that group, many of them will start 2027 for the Wildcats.

Starting on the road stinks — that 15-point loss in Tuscaloosa to start conference play last year was quite the demoralizer, especially after the high of St. John’s just two games before — but there are certainly worse options than Oklahoma, which is expected to be a bottom-three SEC team on paper. You’re losing your Sooner killers in Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison, but UK should have more than enough firepower there.

From there, Ole Miss at home, Missouri in Columbia, LSU and Vanderbilt and Mississippi State in Starkville get you to your toughest tests in Tennessee at Rupp Arena and Texas in Austin as January comes to a close. There is a path to a 6-0 start in the SEC, then a home test against the Volunteers — a series that has been very good to the Wildcats — before an extremely tough one against the Longhorns at the Moody Center.

Can Cats avoid a late collapse before the postseason?

January is mostly kind to Kentucky while February is more of a mixed bag with some good (South Carolina at home), some favorable (Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn at home), some bad (Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the road) and some tricky (Ole Miss and Georgia on the road). From there, you get a sneaky Texas A&M team coming to Rupp Arena for the Wildcats’ Senior Day before arguably the most challenging game of the season to wrap things up in March, traveling to Gainesville for the finale in what is expected to be the last time Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Reuben Chinyelu play in front of Florida fans at the O’Dome.

The hope is to start strong and build a nice cushion in league play before lumps potentially pile up down the road. Gain confidence and stay healthy to give yourself a real shot down the stretch — because it’s going to be a difficult finish.

Don’t underestimate getting the top dogs just once

Again, every game in the SEC is going to be tough. South Carolina is really the only matchup that would be inexcusable for Kentucky to lose, especially at home, while Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Georgia are all on the road, but games the Wildcats should win. I’m not sure who LSU will have eligible by the time the season starts, but that has to be a victory, same with protecting home court against Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Texas A&M. Can you split those Tennessee and Vanderbilt doubles, at minimum? They won three of four last year.

Only having to face Florida, Arkansas and Alabama once, though — two of the three at home — is a big-time win for Kentucky, though. Texas belongs in that category, as well, albeit on the road, but that’s conveniently positioned after the bye for the Wildcats to close out January with a full-week break between Tennessee at home on Jan. 23 and the Longhorns in Austin on Jan. 30. Sean Miller’s team will compete near the top of the league and could potentially win it, but the timing works out for UK to take its best shot.

You’d rather that than return trips to Fayetteville and Tuscaloosa or having to host the Gators in Lexington beyond that doozy in Gainesville.

More pressure on the non-conference schedule

We still have one more non-conference announcement before calling the schedule complete, but barring a juggernaut from left field — West Virginia on Black Friday has been discussed, which wouldn’t be too daunting — the opportunity to stack early wins is very real. Kansas (Champions Classic), Indiana and North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic) are all ranked behind Kentucky in most way-too-early releases while the Wildcats are on par with Virginia (SEC/ACC Challenge) and Louisville, with only one true road game of the bunch against the Cavaliers. They should go unscathed in the other seven buy games at Rupp Arena, and really, all eight home wins should be the expectation, including the Cardinals.

Considering the generous start to SEC play, there is a reward factor at play here that could help the blue and white grow some beer muscles before throwing punches against the contenders later on. A lot has to go right, especially with the team’s injury situation once again uncertain with Kam Williams and Franck Kepnang both out for the summer and Trent Noah also tweaking his hamstring, but they’re due for some good luck, right?

Can they keep it to just a couple of non-conference losses? One at Virginia? None? They could be staring 18-0, 17-1 or 16-2 right in the face if they handle business the way a team this deep and talented should. Last year’s pessimism came from losing their first four name-brand matchups before recovering with back-to-back double-digit wins over Indiana and St. John’s, only to slip right back with back-to-back losses to open SEC play for six of eight power conference slip-ups. The hole they dug for themselves couldn’t have been deeper. This is the chance to flip that script some with breathing room and resume building before seeing how they stack up against the best of the best.