KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's third straight loss

It’s Mark Pope‘s first three-game losing streak as the head coach at Kentucky, taking back-to-back lumps at Florida and vs. Georgia and following it up with a 75-74 heartbreaker at Auburn. This time, though, the Wildcats turned a six-point first-half deficit into a nine-point second-half lead, only to let it slip away — then flip the momentum back and give it right back at the very end.

If we’re going with The Unpredictables for this 2025-26 squad, the performance on the Plains fit the nickname to perfection, unfortunately.

How did it all unfold? KSR has the takeaways from Neville Arena.

So, about the officiating…

I feel like I have to say some variation of “Kentucky did not lose because of the officials, but officials made winning much harder for Kentucky” every game at this point, and this one was trending toward another keyboard temper tantrum from yours truly. The calls were ticky-tack on the Cats and they dealt with unnecessary foul trouble early — a 7-1 difference through 12 minutes — and uneven free throw totals — 13-6 first-half advantage — building up to the controversial finish everyone is talking about… including Pope.

Collin Chandler was called for the push-off with UK up 74-73 with 14 seconds left, giving the ball back to AU for a chance to win, leading to the Elyjah Freeman putback with 1.1 seconds on the clock.

Pope spent his sub-four-minute press conference talking indirectly about the officiating, then flat-out called them out in the hallway outside the media room.

“Mitch (Barnhart), if those MFers try to fine me, screw ’em.” Pope said loudly. “I didn’t say a word about how they cheated us.”

“Mitch, if those MF-ers try to fine me, screw ’em. I didn’t say a word about how they cheated us.”



Pope waited until he was out of the media room with his press conference wrapped up (but still intentionally within earshot).



🎥: @mikegittens



READ: https://t.co/xBrl7tIEDf https://t.co/uR8Whv8fkq pic.twitter.com/x0G8f7MN9N — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 22, 2026

As for his indirect comments at the podium, he described the stripes as ‘super personal,’ ‘horrid,’ ‘distressing,’ disgraceful,’ ’embarrassing,’ ‘awful’ and ‘unacceptable’ — but talked in a roundabout way to avoid earning a fine from the league office.

That’s all that needs to be said.

Otega Oweh tried to put on his Superman cape again

What would this team be without Oweh? Seriously, it’s a nightly thing at this point, nearly single-handedly willing the Wildcats to a win with a career-high 29 points on 11-20 shooting — 12 in the first half, 17 in the second — while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes.

He stepped up in the biggest moments, leading the biggest runs in both halves to take the game over, most importantly with nine straight points to turn a five-point deficit at the 2:54 mark into a one-point lead with 48 seconds on the clock. The All-SEC talent had four dunks and yet another ridiculous circus finish.

When he gets rolling, there can’t be many players better in college basketball than TegaTron.

And to think he did it playing one-on-eight at times.

“He was unbelievable,” Pope said of Oweh. “What he overcame and who he overcame tonight — a lot of times it felt like he was playing one-on-seven, one-on-eight. Sometimes that happens. I thought he was brilliant.”

A second-half nightmare

After trailing by as many as six, Kentucky closed out the first half on a 7-0 run to take a five-point lead into the break, Auburn scoring just two field goals from the 10-minute mark on — five free throws keeping the Tigers in the conversation. Then coming out of the break, two more free throws to stick with the script for the home team, followed by a 7-0 run for the visitors to push the UK lead to nine at 46-37 with 17:53 to go. All of the momentum in the world, positioned for the kill.

AU’s response would be a 7-0 run itself and 20-7 overall to not only retake the lead, but push ahead by four with 7:34 on the clock. The Tigers would lead by six with 3:35 remaining, the Wildcats needing some heroics from Oweh and Aberdeen to not only stay in it, but go back on top by three with 18 seconds left.

They could have stolen a win, but the reality is Kentucky should have run away with it right from the opening segment of the second half. The collapse of shooting just 36.7 percent from the field overall and scoring nine points between the 17:53 and 6:11 marks after intermission turned the game into yet another unnecessary self-inflicted nail-biter.

Kentucky goes cold from deep

Auburn entered the day as the worst team in the SEC at guarding the perimeter, allowing league foes to shoot 40 percent from three with six opponents hitting ten-plus and 12 of 13 shooting at least 30 percent from deep. Kentucky appeared to be right on track with a 2-2 start on threes, then proceeded to miss nine straight to close out the first half, followed by a 4-12 hit rate in the second for a 6-23 mark overall at 26.1 percent.

Individually, Collin Chandler — who had been 20-35 from deep in his last five games — finished 1-6 with five straight misses after his first make. Denzel Aberdeen (3-8) was the only other Wildcat with multiple perimeter makes.

Of course, it was another career night for an opponent

KeShawn Murphy came in averaging 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season in 24 total outings, hitting the 20-point mark just twice in his four-year career, coming from Mississippi State with three seasons as a Bulldog. He just went for 22 and 12 in a double-digit loss at Arkansas a week ago, but the greater sample size suggested that was the outlier, not the norm.

Then the 6-10, 230-pound forward managed to go for a career-high 25 points on 9-14 shooting and 6-6 at the line while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 24 minutes. He hit arguably the biggest shot of the game, drilling a three from the top of the key — just his 12th make from the perimeter on the year. Murphy entered the season with 18 total makes in his career with no hit rate greater than 28 percent as a freshman.

But, why not? It was that kind of night for the veteran big man as the No. 1 thorn in Kentucky’s side in the one-point loss.