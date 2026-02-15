KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's unsuccessful comeback attempt at Florida

Kentucky put itself in a position to claim the SEC lead with a win in Gainesville, but would have to do so as a double-digit underdog, the Wildcats’ backs against the wall in enemy territory. They’ve done it before against good competition, but Florida would be their toughest test yet by a mile — one of the hottest teams in college basketball, in a hostile environment with fan-favorite Gators from last year’s championship team in attendance for the Orange Out. Could they prove they are for real, putting early-season struggles in the rearview mirror while controlling their own destiny for a league championship the rest of the way?

The script played out about as you’d expect, Florida storming out to an early 15-point first-half lead, only for Kentucky to cut it to five before the break. Todd Golden‘s group threw a haymaker back before halftime to push it back to nine, but as Mark Pope‘s squad does best, it responded to cut it to just two with 18:31 to go. Whole new ballgame, resiliency at its finest for the Cardiac Cats.

Every move they’d try to make to flip the momentum, though, the Gators fought back, over and over, without fail. From two to eight, four to nine, seven to 16, five to nine — go down the list — they just couldn’t close the gap, and it led to a tough 92-83 loss to fall to 17-8 on the year and 8-4 in the SEC. Comeback unsuccessful.

How did it all unfold for Kentucky and what does it mean moving forward? KSR has the takeaways from the O’Dome.

Otega Oweh just didn’t have it

At the end of the day, Kentucky’s superstar guard just didn’t play like the superstar he had been since before Christmas. He had emerged as a serious SEC Player of the Year contender, scoring 20-plus in five straight games and 11 of 15, seemingly unstoppable as a downhill finisher while matching that dominance on the defensive end.

Then Otega Oweh fell short in Gainesville, scoring just 13 points on 4-14 shooting, 0-3 from three and 5-7 at the line to go with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and three turnovers in 37 minutes. He was on Thomas Haugh duty on the other end (17 PTS, 5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8 REB) and did fine, but there wasn’t much of anything to like about him offensively, recklessly attacking the basket and stacking misses around the rim. The senior guard was rushed and pressing, playing right into Florida’s plan to force him left and fire bullets at the glass.

“A big part of our scout was to make it tough on Otega,” Golden said afterward.

You have to credit the Gators for making him uncomfortable, but for a player of his caliber, the Wildcats needed more.

Where did Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar come from?

As Kentucky’s best player fell short of expectations, Florida had two unlikely backcourt heroes emerge in a game where the frontcourt was the focus going in. Xaivian Lee — who had been playing better as of late, to his credit — came in averaging 11.0 points on 38/26/79 splits and 21 percent from three during SEC play. He had 13 in the first half alone on 5-7 shooting and 3-3 from three before finishing with 22 on 7-12 overall and 4-7 from deep, the best scoring day of his career against high-major competition.

Then came Urban Klavzar in the second half, scoring 14 of his 19 total points after the break on 5-9 shooting and 4-8 from three, 7-13 on the day and 5-11 from deep. He was Florida’s best shooter at 38.6 percent on the year, but still averaging just 9.8 points in 21.2 minutes per contest. 20 points is his high-major best against TCU back in November, but this was the best conference performance of his two seasons as a Gator.

You came in thinking the three-headed monster of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon (14 PTS, 11 REB) and Rueben Chinyelu (10 PTS, 11 REB) would kill the Cats, but it ended up being the guards and nine combined 3-pointers between Lee and Klavzar. UK couldn’t leave them wide-freaking-open, but if you were to tell me beforehand the frontcourt would combine to shoot 13-28 from the field and 1-7 from three — plus an eight-point, 2-10 shooting performance from Boogie Fland — I’d ask you where we were celebrating after.

“When we hit 10 threes, I don’t think anyone in the country can play with us,” Condon said after the win.

There is a lot of truth to that, considering UF came in ranked 350th nationally in three-point shooting, despite thriving in so many other areas. UK was on the wrong end of that on Saturday.

Malachi Moreno rose to the occasion

Speaking of Florida’s strength in the frontcourt, the biggest reason why its bigs were even remotely held in check — namely Chinyelu, who was limited to four points and five rebounds in the first half — was because of Malachi Moreno. What a day it was for the freshman out of Georgetown, finishing with 11 points on 4-7 shooting and 3-3 at the line while adding 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes. That was also while dealing with absolutely ridiculous officiating, limiting him to eight first-half minutes with three fouls before picking up his fourth at the 18:23 mark in the second. He was playing like a 15-15 player in the double-double effort, outworking the guy some are comparing to Oscar Tshiebwe for the Gators.

This is yet another example of Moreno, who has absolutely been called soft once or twice in his basketball career, taking on a group of bigs known for their physicality and toughness and flat-out winning his individual matchups. He’s young and still has a ton of growing to do, but the 7-foot freshman was nothing short of terrific in Gainesville and looked like a legitimate first-round talent in the loss.

The kid is no longer a kid — and that’s why he’s KSR’s Parlour Pizza Player of the Game.

So much to hate about the officiating

No, Kentucky didn’t lose because of the stripes. Yes, they impacted the Wildcats in key moments and took the wind out of their sails while carrying the momentum far too often, especially in the second half. Somewhere along the way, Florida earning a reputation for being physical gave the Gators a pass to beat the crap out of their opponents on both ends without punishment, I’m guessing. They can’t call it every time, right?

Oh, but we’re going to call ticky-tack garbage on the visitors, putting UF in the bonus with 14:16 to go in the game while UK was still shooting one-and-ones at the 1:21 mark.

There is an entire highlight reel of officiating misses and inconsistencies. How is that possible?

You come across as a sore loser when you bring up officiating after a loss, but that’s just not the case here, because even the most reasonable Kentucky fan can acknowledge the Gators were the better team and deserved to win on Saturday. Some home cooking to help solidify the victory with a 26-19 foul differential, including 17-9 in the second half with a 25-14 difference in free throw attempts after the break?

All I’m saying is it’d be nice to experience something like that at Rupp Arena every once in a while.

No moral victories, but this team isn’t going away

At the end of the day, Kentucky can’t find itself down 15 points in the first half and 16 in the second, miss 15 layups, allow 25 points off 14 turnovers (including a 16-0 early advantage for the Gators) and give up 11 offensive rebounds after the break. Some of it was fluky, but you can’t make that many self-inflicted mistakes and expect to survive. Todd Golden threw a not-so-subtle jab at the $22 million the Wildcats spent on the roster afterward, and why wouldn’t he? He spent less and not only won, but has a team that’s on pace to win the SEC and should be considered a legitimate Final Four contender with a repeat in mind.

You can be disappointed big-picture about the return on investment, though, while also acknowledging that this team has rebuilt itself into a tough, full-hearted bunch constantly finding ways to make fans proud. These Wildcats don’t go away, even when deficits feel insurmountable and all hope appears to be lost. Did anyone really think it was over when the Gators led 32-17 with 9:24 to go in the first half? Sitting in the building with the Rowdy Reptiles going nuts, I just sat back waiting for Kentucky’s inevitable move. Like clockwork, it came, trading blows in a heavyweight battle for the No. 1 spot in the league on a Valentine’s Day classic on ABC. You want to be in those moments.

The hope is to win every game and that’s the assignment or whatever, but the reality is that winning on the road is tough and losses are gonna come. It’s more important to grow and put yourself in the conversation as a team peaking going into the postseason, and that’s where we’re trending. There’s plenty to nitpick and the specific missed opportunities are obvious, but this wasn’t like Michigan State, Gonzaga, Alabama or Vanderbilt where they were cooked getting off the bus. You can take this performance and find real optimism going into the final six games of the regular season.