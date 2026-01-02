KSR's top takeaways from the best road win in Kentucky WBB history

Kentucky women’s basketball just got its best road win in program history thanks to a Tonie Morgan game-winner in Baton Rouge. If you don’t trust my word, how about Corey Price’s? According to Price, Kentucky’s win over No. 5 LSU is its highest-ranked road win in program history. It was previously No. 7 Louisville.

So, here are KSR’s top takeaways from, again, the best road win in Kentucky women’s basketball history.

Tonie Morgan, YOU are among the nation’s elite point guards

The biggest story of the night is Tonie Morgan, and specifically, her heroic game-winning three-pointer with 0.5 seconds left on the clock. Of all the people on Kentucky’s roster, it was the career 23.5% three-point shooter who out the Cats on top of the Tigers.

Aside from the game-winner, Morgan record an unreal stat line of 24 points on 7-10 (3-3 3PT) shooting and 12 assists on zero turnovers. Again, that’s 12 assists on zero turnovers. That is absolutely insane. There are a number of great point guards in women’s college basketball — South Carolina’s Raven Johnson, Texas’ Rori Harmon and UCLA’s Kiki Rice to name a few — and Morgan is among them.

Kenny Brooks had the near impossible task this offseason of replacing an All-American in Georgia Amoore to bridge the gap to soon-to-be five-star freshman phenom Maddyn Greenway, and he went out and got one of the very best point guards in the portal and has developed her into one of the nation’s premier players.

Teonni Key was heroic in her first game back from injury

Heading into Thursday’s game, Teonni Key had missed Kentucky’s previous two games due to injury. She was listed as day-to-day, but in games against Wright State and Hofstra, it was important to rest her to make sure that she could give it all against a stout and talented LSU squad, and she did exactly that.

Playing 39 minutes of the game, Key put up 17 points on 8-14 shooting while grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds along the way. Kentucky out-rebounded LSU 45-29 overall and 17-4 on the offensive glass, and Key was the biggest reason why.

Sure, Key has had moments throughout her Kentucky career and even this season where you just had to scratch your head, wondering when she’d put it all together. Well, fresh off an injury, she certainly seemed to do that and more in what was probably her best game of her collegiate career.

From playing at Liberty to shining against LSU: Asia Boone

Asia. Freakin’. Boone. When she transferred to Kentucky, many looked at her as a depth piece on the bench and at best, a backup point guard behind Morgan. However, after stepping up and starting with Key out of the lineup these past two games, she carried her momentum into the LSU game.

When Kentucky needed a big shot the most, it was Boone — the Liberty transfer — who would come through. The 5-foot-8 junior had 18 points on five made threes, also recording four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes of action.

There’s something poetic about an undersized Liberty transfer coming through to help lead her team to a massive win against an undefeated juggernaut like LSU full of 6-foot-something McDonald’s All-Americans. Everything about that Kentucky win was oh so sweet — a perfect way to ring in the new year.

KSR’s Rapid Reaction, in case you need more from the win

