KSR's top takeaways from yet another top five dub for Kentucky

Kentucky’s win over Oklahoma was the definition of pandemonium. It was an up and down roller coaster that probably had you on the edge of your seat for much of the game. At one point, it looked like Oklahoma would win by 1,000. The next, it was tied 34 at the half. In the end, Kentucky got the win.

Here are KSR’s top takeaways from Kentucky’s second top five win of the year.

The Raegan Beers shenanigans weren’t enough for the Sooners

If you watched the game, you’d know that Raegan Beers played… like Raegan Beers. Physcial isn’t even the right word. She is undoubtedly a great player, but she’s also a dirty player — just calling it how it is. She’ll do everything in the book to get positioning down low, even shoving Clara Strack around like she’s trying to shed a block from a right tackle.

The folks in Historic Memorial Coliseum were more than fed up with her shenanigans, booing her anytime she’d do anything. The building would nearly erupt with boos and anger even as she checked in. Kenny Brooks and the bench were very expressive about how they felt about Beers too.

However, after all of the pushing and shoving, Beers and the Sooners couldn’t get the win. She had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the game — a good effort — but not good enough.

Kentucky doesn’t have to be perfect to beat a top five team

Here are some Kentucky stats for you:

Started the game down 24-11

Shot 22-65 (34%) from the field and 5-27 (19%) from three

Only recorded nine assists

If you read those stats before the game, you would have thought Oklahoma would have won the game by 30 points or more. However, Kentucky scratched and clawed their way to a win. That’s proof that Kentucky doesn’t need to be flawless to beat a team like Oklahoma.

Of course, maybe that was already known when Kentucky beat then No. 5 LSU on the road, but then again, it would have been easy to chalk that win off as a fluke or one-game scenario that doesn’t necessarily match the mean. However, by beating Oklahoma, Kentucky proved that it is good enough to overcome some obstacles to beat some really good teams.

Tonie Morgan, Clara Strack bounced back in a big way

Tonie Morgan and Clara Strack were flat out awful against Alabama. There’s really no other way to put it. Morgan shot 4-13 from the field and had five turnovers in the loss. As for Strack, she was even worse, shooting just 1-13 (0-4 3PT) from the field. However, after that loss, both of them went into the Oklahoma game knowing that they had to deliver, and they did just that.

Morgan — who was beat up basically the entire game too — had 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one very big block late on Raegan Beers. Strack had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in the six-point victory.

It felt like they both tried to do too much against the Tide, but they did just enough against Oklahoma to stay undefeated at home.