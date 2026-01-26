KSR's Zoom Action breaks down what is working for Kentucky amid 5-game winning streak
loading...
This past weekend's winter storm has left Nashville in rough shape, but the plan (as of Monday afternoon) is still for Vanderbilt to host Kentucky on...Read Full Story
After a 2-0 week, Kentucky still isn't ranked in the AP or Coaches Polls; however, that could change if the Cats pull off an upset this week at...Read Full Story
Kentucky took care of business last week at home, beating Texas and Ole Miss to extend its winning streak to five games. Now, it's time to head on...Read Full Story
A winter storm that swept across the Bluegrass State over the weekend led to plenty of game cancellations, but it was a busy week in the world of...Read Full Story
There are many different ways to social media. The initial strategy for professional accounts was to play it straight. After all, they're...Read Full Story
We have our winner of KSR's first Meteorologist Madness weather challenge. While official snowfall measurements are still being finalized, one thing...Read Full Story
KSR will broadcast live from everyone's respective homes today. The crew is snowed in, much like the rest of the state, so they're working from home...Read Full Story
Good morning, Big Blue Nation. I hope everyone is safe out there and staying home out of the elements. The weekend may not have brought the...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard