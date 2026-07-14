Kyle Wiltjer re-signs with Reyer Venezia in Italy, where the former Cat is a 'symbol and idol'

Symbol. Idol. Iron man. Crystal-clear class.

Those are the descriptors for Kyle Wiltjer in Italy, apparently. Did you know he was a living legend and fan favorite playing in the Lega Basket Serie A? He re-signed with Reyer Venezia for a fourth consecutive season on Monday, and the press release tells you everything you need to know about how excited the club is to have the former Kentucky national champion back.

“Number 33 has become a symbol and idol for Taliercio fans,” the release reads. “A special relationship, born not only from his extraordinary ball skills on the court, but above all from a deep attachment to the jersey, to Venice, and to the entire metropolitan area, where he has settled in complete harmony with his family, sharing daily experiences and integrating perfectly with the orange and black team.”

Beyond his “crystal-clear class,” the team added that he’s an “iron man” with 170 matches with Reyer and games missed in three years counted on one hand.

Have anyone love and believe in you as much as Reyer Venezia believes in Kyle Wiltjer — we feel the same way in Lexington after he helped lead the Wildcats to banner No. 8 in 2012.

The 33-year-old averaged 13.8 points per game on 42 percent shooting from three, 58 percent from two and 84 percent at the line this past season, where he “confirmed himself as one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the entire national panorama,” the team continued. He’s scored 1,335 points with Reyer in the LBA across 117 appearances and 658 points with the club in 53 EuroCup outings.

“It’s a huge honor for me to extend my stay at Reyer. When the opportunity arose, I was truly delighted and I thank the club for their confidence in me. For a player from overseas, being able to stay in the same place for such a long time and build a true home in such a special place is something unique,” Wiltjer said. “As a family, we’re incredibly happy here: my girls are learning Italian, they attend a fantastic school, and they’re truly happy. From a basketball perspective, too, this club is an incredible family: it’s exceptionally organized.

“Continuing this journey is magnificent for us, the fans are fantastic, and I mean it when I say I’d like to retire here, at Reyer. I’ve made so many personal connections here.”

Kyle Wiltjer on Ousmane N’Diaye

As you may recall, Wiltjer plays in the same league that gave Kentucky its next international stretch forward, Ousmane N’Diaye. And the former Wildcat is a fan of the current one.

In a conversation with Tom Leach on The Leach Report, Wiltjer said that after two head-to-head battles this past season, he’s confident N’Diaye has what it takes to make an impact in Lexington.

“He can shoot really well,” Wiltjer said. “He’s super athletic defensively, and, you know, finishes strong at the rim. So I think Kentucky fans should be excited because he’s playing also at a high level, in terms of the league we’re here over here, there’s a lot of grown men and players who have played at a high level over here. So, you know, he’s not playing against kids. He’s playing against men over here… I think he’s going to do great at the NCAA level.

“… His athleticism alone is something to be excited about as a fan of Kentucky hoops.”

We’ll take it.

Congratulations to the former Wildcat on his new deal. Meanwhile, I’ll be figuring out what I have to do here at KSR to get my bosses to start talking about me like that.

*Googles, “How to become an ‘iron man’ blogger…”*