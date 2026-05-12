Kyle Wiltjer says fans should be excited about Ousmane N’Diaye and the future of Kentucky basketball

Last month, Kentucky added a lesser-known player from overseas, Ousmane N’Diaye, to join the frontcourt for next season. The 6-foot-11 forward from Senegal has professional experience internationally, playing in Germany, Italy, and Spain, and most recently in Italy’s top league, Liga Basket Serie A. It was there that N’Diaye played against a familiar name to Big Blue Nation, former Wildcat and 2012 national champion Kyle Wiltjer.

With an NCAA ring on his finger and two years in Lexington, Wiltjer’s opinion and experience carry weight in the Bluegrass, so Tom Leach called him up for an interview about N’Diaye and other Kentucky Basketball matters. The conversation aired on this morning’s edition of The Leach Report. In it, Wiltjer, who played against N’Diaye twice this season, told Kentucky fans to get excited about the new Wildcat while sharing firsthand insight into his game.

“He can shoot really well,” Wiltjer said first. “He’s super athletic defensively, and, you know, finishes strong at the rim. So I think Kentucky fans should be excited because he’s playing also at a high level, in terms of the league we’re here over here, there’s a lot of grown men and players who have played at a high level over here. So, you know, he’s not playing against kids. He’s playing against men over here… I think he’s going to do great at the NCAA level.”

Wiltjer also called N’Diaye an explosive athlete who can knock down the three and plays with a lot of self-confidence. “An exciting player.” When you combine those things, and N’Diaye improves in other areas under UK’s development, he’s a great addition to the roster.

“His athleticism alone is something to be excited about as a fan of Kentucky hoops.”

“Kentucky’s number one thing is the fan base”

Though Wiltjer transferred to Gonzaga to finish his Kentucky career, he still bleeds blue and wears his UK gear around Italy as he tries to keep up with the games despite the time change. He realizes that last year was disappointing by Kentucky’s standards, but sees a return to glory ahead and encourages BBN to stay patient.

Mar 16, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Kyle Wiltjer (33) brings the ball up court against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan McRae (52) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

“I know it was a tough NCAA tournament last year,” he said. “I think the fan base wants to win, that’s the most important thing. And I think with time and just patience, I think you guys will be right on top again sooner than later.”

And the criticism that comes from the fan base when things aren’t going well? He gets it.

“It’s a part of the game. I think, from a fans’ perspective, you have every right to be critical, and, you know, challenge your program to be great… Everyone wants to win, so there’s this pressure.”

He called his time at Kentucky and winning the 2012 national championship one of the proudest moments of his life, adding that the fan base is incredible and the number one thing about Kentucky.

“If you’re losing, you’re gonna feel it,” he explained. “But I think that’s what makes the game fun, and that’s what makes Kentucky special. And I think it’s just a matter of time before Kentucky gets another championship… It’s an awesome, awesome culture.”

Listen to more from Kyle Wiltjer on “The Leach Report”

For more from Wiltjer, listen to the entire interview on today’s episode of “The Leach Report” with Tom Leach, which airs every morning from 8-9 a.m.