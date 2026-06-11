La Familia announces additions of Andrew Harrison, Kahlil Whitney to TBT roster

La Familia’s roster for the 2026 edition of The Basketball Tournament is coming together.

Two new players were announced on Thursday morning. Former Kentucky guard Andrew Harrison and Kahlil Whitney will return to La Familia for the second straight summer. This will be Harrison’s third time with the team. Those two join the previously announced Willie Cauley-Stein, Reid Travis, and Archie Goodwin as the team’s first five official commitments.

Harrison (who spent last season playing in Germany) was third in scoring with La Familia last season at 8.7 points per game, while Whitney (who played in China this past season) was second in scoring at 14 points per game. That team of UK alums only played in three games last summer before getting knocked out of the event. They’ll look to go deeper this summer, beginning with a three-game series against The Ville, Louisville’s alumni team.

BACK HOME IN LEXINGTON



Kahlil Whitney and Andrew Harrison are running it back with BIG BLUE NATION this summer to take on the Louisville Alumni in a best-of-three series!



Will La Familia paint the state BLUE ?



GAME ONE: JULY 18 IN LEXINGTON https://t.co/l7V53Bb5hN pic.twitter.com/WJJac4toaZ — TBT (@thetournament) June 11, 2026

La Familia still has more roster spots to fill between now and the first TBT game on July 18. That being said, while not officially announced, La Familia’s website also shows a trio of non-UK alums: Sean McNeil (WVU, Ohio State), Chris Coffey (Georgetown College), and James Mainor-Bell (Villanova). That puts the roster at eight players. There is no word yet if Harrison’s twin brother, Aaron, will also return to La Familia.

TBT unveiled a new format for this year’s event, going away from the usual bracket of 60-plus teams by cutting it down to just 16 — but with higher stakes. The $2 million, winner-takes-all grand prize has returned for the first time since 2020. Eight alumni teams will make up one side of the bracket, with eight non-alumni teams filling the other. All first-round matchups are three-game series, then single-elimination the rest of the way.

Game one between La Familia and The Ville will take place at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington on Saturday, July 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET (FOX). Game two will be played at Freedom Hall in Louisville on Monday, July 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1). If necessary, La Familia will host a decisive third game, set for Wednesday, July 22, at 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1). The winner of that series moves on to the single-elimination format.

For more information on the Kentucky-Louisville series or TBT’s new format, visit TBTHoops.com. Tickets for game one (as low as $25) in Lexington can be purchased here.