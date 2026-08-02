LIVE BLOG: La Familia vs. Davis Steel, TBT Championship

It all comes down to this. Just one team stands in the way of Kentucky’s alumni team and $2 million. Follow KSR’s LIVE BLOG for all the sights and sounds from Historic Memorial Coliseum as La Familia takes on Davis Steel in the TBT Championship (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

This is La Familia’s first TBT Championship appearance. To get here, the former Cats beat alumni teams from Louisville, Syracuse, and Kansas. Today’s opponent is from the non-alumni side of the bracket, but it’s still a familiar one. Davis Steel is formerly Eberlein Drive, the team that knocked La Familia out of last year’s tournament. Davis Steel, a tubing and chain-link fencing manufacturer located in Russell Springs, Ky., used to sponsor La Familia, but this year, switched sides. They’re led by former Arizona star Gabe York (19.5 ppg), who is fourth in TBT in scoring; Anthony Clemmons (12.0 ppg); DJ Rodman (8.0 ppg), Dennis Rodman’s son; and Kentucky natives Terry Taylor (10.8 ppg) and Pedro Bradshaw (7.0 ppg).

Archie Goodwin played for Eberlein Drive for four years before joining La Familia last year. He leads TBT in scoring with 26.7 points per game and has hit two Elam endings. With $2 million on the line, I doubt he needs any more incentive for today’s game, but he’s got it with the rematch vs. his old squad, the one that eliminated La Familia from last year’s tournament.

Will La Familia get it done against their old foe and team sponsor? Refresh the feed below for updates and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on KSBoard.