La Familia falls to Davis Steel 67-59 in TBT championship

The University of Kentucky alums came up just short of winning a couple million.

During The Basketball Tournament championship game on Sunday afternoon in Memorial Coliseum, it was Davis Steel that took home the $2 million grand prize in a 67-59 Elam Ending win over La Familia. Davis Steel, formerly known as Eberlein Drive, never trailed.

Free throws ultimately cost La Familia a chance to come out on top. Too many misses in the second half stacked up quickly. Neither team was efficient scoring the ball, but La Familia went 18-32 from the stripe compared to 15-16 for Davis Steel. The UK alums were also outrebounded by 11 (48-37) and beaten up on second-chance opportunities (23-10).

Archie Goodwin led La Familia with 19 points and five rebounds on 5-16 shooting. Willie Cauley-Stein finished with a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in what could very well be his last ever game as a pro. Terry Taylor was the top scorer with 24 points for Davis Steel.

TERRELL BROWN FOR $2MILLION!!!!!!@DAVISSTEELTBT IS YOUR TBT 2026 CHAMPION!!!!!



A DREAM 13+ YEARS IN THE MAKING IS NOW REALITY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zr7RS69SWe — TBT (@thetournament) August 2, 2026

It couldn’t get any worse out of the gate for La Familia. Shots weren’t falling, defense wasn’t stepping up. It was an early 10-2 hole for the UK alums by the first media timeout, a deficit that quickly grew to double digits out of the break. La Familia trailed 17-9 after the first frame. The team as a whole was shooting just 4-18 from the field, including a 2-7 clip from Goodwin. Vibes were low.

Until they weren’t, that is. Davis Steel rattled off a quick 5-1 run to open the second quarter before the UK alums took control. Once La Familia went down 24-10, momentum shifted. The Big Blue Nation helped make it happen. A lob slam from Cauley-Stein followed up a mini 5-0 run — we were about to need a new roof here at Memorial. By halftime, it was just a 32-26 lead for Davis Steel.

Then the free-throw shooting became a real issue. Miss after miss from the stripe cost La Familia several critical points. Davis Steel was taking full advantage of every brick. An untimely scoring barrage from the bad guys ballooned the lead to as many as 15 points near the end of the third. Those missed freebies would prove fatal to the former Wildcats.

La Familia went into the fourth frame down 52-40. The difference remained at 12 going into the Elam Ending. Davis Steel was ahead 59-47 with the target score set at 67. The UK alums would at least make it somewhat interesting, pouring in a few buckets to inject life into the fans, but that excitement was short-lived. Davis Steel hit a layup to reach 67 points and win the $2 million.