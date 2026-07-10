La Familia is hosting multiple meet-and-greets ahead of TBT run

La Familia’s third time in The Basketball Tournament begins next weekend. But before they look to take down the Louisville alums and go on a run for the $2 million grand prize, the players will go on a bit of a nostalgia tour with the Big Blue Nation.

You, the fans, will have three different opportunities to meet the former Kentucky players on this year’s La Familia roster. The team is expected to arrive in Lexington this weekend to begin preparing for TBT. From there, they’ll host an autograph signing, a Fan Fest, and a bottle signing in consecutive days throughout next week. There’s also a fourth event taking place — a basketball skills camp at Tates Creek High School — but those tickets have long been sold out.

Below are more details on the available events. Mark your calendars now, BBN.

Tuesday, July 14 (6-7:00 p.m. ET | Embassy Suites Lexington Green)

Autograph signing. The players can sign all memorabilia, hats, shirts, pictures, and personal items. It’s free to show up, just make sure to account for some Nicholasville Road traffic before you head that way. Autograph pricing will be available at the event.

Wednesday, July 15 (6-8:00 p.m. ET | Tates Creek High School)

La Familia Fan Fest! Meet the players, watch a live scrimmage, enjoy giveaways, listen to a live DJ, and more. Tickets cost $10 with proceeds going to charity. Click the link here to grab a ticket now! Doors open at 5:00 p.m. ET. This will be a fully family-friendly environment, so bring the whole gang out.

Thursday, July 16 (6-7:00 p.m. ET | Beaumont Liquor Barn)

Bottle signing. Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Reid Travis, Doron Lamb, Kahlil Whitney, De’Andre Liggins, and Quade Green will all be there. Only the La Familia Bourbon bottles (made by Bespoken Spirits) can be signed, but pictures with the players will be allowed.

The meet-and-greets will hopefully be just the start of the fun, though. La Familia tips off its TBT run on Saturday, July 18 (12:00 p.m. ET), against Louisville’s alumni team, The Ville, in Memorial Coliseum. It’ll be the first matchup of a three-game series between the two rivals. Game two is set for Monday, July 20 (7:00 p.m. ET) inside Freedom Hall. If necessary, game three will head back to Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, July 22 (6:00 p.m. ET). Grab your tickets here.

La Familia’s roster is completely finalized, too. The seven UK alums will be joined by four non-alums. Below is the full roster. La Familia should be one of the better teams in the event, one that has a real chance to go far if they can escape The Ville in round one.