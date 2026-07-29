LIVE BLOG: La Familia vs. JHX Hoops, TBT Semifinals

La Familia is just one win away from the TBT Championships and a shot at the $2 million, winner-take-all grand prize. Tonight, Kentucky’s alumni team must take down a familiar foe to get there. Follow KSR’s LIVE BLOG for all the sights and sounds from Historic Memorial Coliseum as La Familia hosts JHX Hoops, the Kansas alumni team, in the TBT semifinals (7 p.m. ET, FS1).

Tonight’s rematch of the 2012 National Championship is also the final of the alumni bracket. You know how La Familia got here. JHX Hoops is coming off a heated win over AfterShocks (Wichita State), a game that included multiple fights and nine ejections. Hopefully, the former Jayhawks are still worn out from all that drama. Their roster includes ten Kansas alums. Mario Chalmers, Carlton Bragg, and Billy Preston are probably the most familiar names to Kentucky fans, but Zeke Mayo (19.3 ppg) and Frank Mason III (13.8 ppg) are JHX Hoops’ leading scorers, with Preston (7.8 rpg) leading the team in rebounding.

La Familia has been pretty banged up, but the availability report is clean on the Cats’ side. Will they get to win to secure a spot in the finals against Davis Steel and The Mecca on Sunday? Refresh the feed below for updates and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on KSBoard.

By: Jack Pilgrim FINAL: La Familia 78, JHX Hoops 65 It wasn’t the prettiest finish in the world, but it got the job done, with Archie Goodwin hitting the game-winner for La Familia to earn the alumni crown with one win away from TBT glory with $2M on the line. Archie Goodwin. BANG. pic.twitter.com/1n9KzuN3F5 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 30, 2026

By: Jack Pilgrim Elam Ending Target Score: 77 La Familia is eight points away from being crowned TBT alumni champions. JHX kept it respectable going into the Elam Ending, but the former Jayhawks will need to outscore the former Wildcats 24-7 in the final segment to pull off the comeback win.

By: Jack Pilgrim One more quarter to glory WHAT A QUARTER it was for La Familia, turning a 37-30 halftime lead into a 58-37 BLOWOUT to close out the third quarter, just one away from advancing to the TBT championship game. The former Cats are shooting splits of 46/33/71 compared to 22/15/75 for the former Jayhawks. Archie Goodwin has 17, but how about Chris Coffey exploding there in the third? He’s up to eight points and five rebounds, with Sean McNeil matching him with eight and three himself. Elsewhere, Willie Cauley-Stein and Darryl Morsell have six, Andrew Harrison and Kahlil Whitney have five and James Mainor-Bell has three. FINISH THEM.

By: Jack Pilgrim LA FAMILIA LEADS BY 18 THIS BUILDING IS ON FIRE, FOLKS. La Familia’s momentum isn’t going away, pushing ahead by 18 points on a smooth reverse layup for Sean McNeil to give the good guys a 50-32 lead with two minutes and change to go. JHX Hoops is awfully close to letting go of the rope. Keep the foot on the gas and FINISH THEM.

By: Jack Pilgrim Shagari Cam is BACK Shagari is back doing Shagari things, sitting courtside for La Familia. The gentle giant has not sat down for 10 minutes, coaching next to the Crafts on every possession. Dude is awesome. Shagari Cam pic.twitter.com/AR1JC0zUbY — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) July 30, 2026

By: Jack Pilgrim It’s starting to get fun at HMC The crowd is getting REALLY into it, going nuts for every make and defensive stop as La Familia takes a 44-31 lead with 4:34 to go in the third quarter. Timeout JHX Hoops. One quarter away from the Elam Ending.

By: Jack Pilgrim Andrew Harrison just got hit with a flagrant one The temperature is rising here at HMC. We had jawing going into halftime and a double tech in the second quarter. Now, we just got an Andrew Harrison foul upgraded to a flagrant one, giving JHX two free throws and the ball.

By: Jack Pilgrim HALFTIME: La Familia leads JHX Hoops 37-30 The Cats let the Jayhawks get back in it, pushing back to as little as five points before La Familia closed out the half up seven at 37-30. Kentucky is shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three and 80 percent at the line compared to 29/20/88 splits for Kansas. Archie Goodwin leads all scorers with 10, followed by Willie Cauley-Stein and Sean McNeil with six, Andrew Harrison with five, Kahlil Whitney with four and Darryl Morsell and James Mainor-Bell with three apiece. For JHX, Billy Preston has nine, followed by Frank Mason III and Carlton Bragg Jr. with six, Jacob Hanna with five and Zeke Mayo with four. Two quarters to glory for the good guys.

By: Jack Pilgrim Welcome back, DeAndre Liggins After missing back-to-back games for La Familia due to injury, the 38-year-old defensive menace is back on the floor, picking up 94 feet like a 20-year-old again. Good to see you, D-Ligg.

By: Jack Pilgrim GIVE ME A DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD It’s Party Til We Die time at Historic Memorial Coliseum — and you know what that means. They only play that banger when Kentucky takes a big-time lead and the opposing team is forced to call a timeout. Here we are, La Familia pushing ahead by 11 for a score of 30-19 to get Big Blue Nation on its feet, thanks to a breakaway slam by Archie Goodwin to give him double figures (10 PTS, 3-5 FG). 4:05 to go in the second quarter, but it’s all Kentucky right now — as it should be.

By: Jack Pilgrim La Familia finishes the first quarter with a bang We said the Cats had plenty of time to flip the momentum, and it didn’t take long to do just that. La Familia is now 3-7 from three — including two big ones from Archie Goodwin — to take a 15-10 lead to close out the first quarter. Willie Cauley-Stein also has six with three boards. As a team, La Familia is shooting 40 percent from the field and 43 percent from three compared to 23.5 percent overall and 14.3 percent from deep for JHX Hoops. Jacob Hanna has five for the Jayhawks, plus five from Frank Mason III and two from Billy Preston.

By: Jack Pilgrim JHX Hoops leads early After two quick buckets for Willie Cauley-Stein, the former Jayhawks have led the charge the rest of the way, taking an 8-4 lead here at HMC. Plenty of time to flip the momentum back.

By: Jack Pilgrim J Batt is in attendance (with the Crafts) The new money guy is in the house with the veteran money guys and gals. You always want those three talking, as much as possible. J Batt sitting courtside with the Crafts supporting La Familia for tonight’s TBT final four pic.twitter.com/5o3PYLfBEq — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) July 29, 2026

By: Jack Pilgrim BBN showed up ready to win an alumni championship Great crowd at HMC, loud pop for the former Cats.



TBT Final Four starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/VJGhKIP1wB — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 29, 2026

By: Jack Pilgrim Your starters are… For La Familia, it’ll be Archie Goodwin, Andrew Harrison, Darryl Morsell, James Mainor-Bell and Willie Cauley-Stein. JHX Hoops will start Frank Mason III, Jacob Hanna, Zeke Mayo, Billy Preston and Jamari Traylor. Here. We. Go.

By: Jack Pilgrim One night for the rest of our lives It’s about to go down in Lexington. Are you ready? You better be. Cats vs. Jayhawks. Good vs. Evil. 2012 championship rematch. We’re about 20 minutes from tip-off here at Historic Memorial Coliseum for the TBT alumni championship, two wins away from the $2 million prize. There is nothing bigger than this moment. It’s about that time. pic.twitter.com/J9GTRlpB6E — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 29, 2026

By: Tyler Thompson Updated TBT Bracket The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of the non-alumni bracket, Davis Steel and The Mecca, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. If La Familia’s the victor, that game would take place at Historic Memorial Coliseum.