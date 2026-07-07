La Familia Poaches TBT Vet Darryl Morsell

La Familia is adding the final pieces to its roster ahead of this summer’s tournament. The latest addition is one who has experience in TBT.

Darryl Morsell, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, has been added to the Kentucky alumni team roster. The former Maryland guard has spent the last few years playing in the TBT for Shell Shock, the Terps’ alumni team. He scored the clinching bucket in the Elam Ending on multiple occasions, guiding Shell Shock to three wins. Morsell averaged 12.5 points per game during last year’s TBT while playing alongside another name from the past, Diamond Stone.

Morsell is a Baltimore native who suited up for Mark Turgeon from 2017-21. A four-year starter and the primary ball-handler for the Terps, he never averaged more than 9.0 points per game in College Park. Morsell wasn’t the best three-point shooter, but he hit a big one with 1.9 seconds on the clock to complete a 16-point comeback over Minnesota.

For his final college basketball season, Morsell transferred to Marquette, where he averaged a career-high 13.2 points per game. The 2022 season ended for Shaka Smart’s squad in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

2026 La Familia Roster

Name Position Height College Willie Cauley-Stein Center 7’0″ Kentucky Andrew Harrison Point Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Reid Travis Power Forward 6’8″ Stanford / Kentucky Kahlil Whitney Small Forward 6’7″ Kentucky Archie Goodwin Guard 6’5″ Kentucky Quade Green Point Guard 6’0″ Kentucky / Washington James Mainor-Bell Guard 6’0″ Talladega College Sean McNeil Guard 6’4″ West Virginia / Ohio State Chris Coffey Forward 6’7″ Georgetown College (KY) Darryl Morsell Guard 6’2″ Maryland / Marquette

TBT Need to Know in 2026

TBT unveiled a new format for this year’s event, going away from the usual bracket of 60-plus teams by cutting it down to just 16 — but with higher stakes. The $2 million, winner-takes-all grand prize has returned for the first time since 2020. Eight alumni teams will make up one side of the bracket, with eight non-alumni teams filling the other. All first-round matchups are three-game series, then single-elimination the rest of the way.

Game one between La Familia and The Ville will take place at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington on Saturday, July 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET (FOX). Game two will be played at Freedom Hall in Louisville on Monday, July 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1). If necessary, La Familia will host a decisive third game, set for Wednesday, July 22, at 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1). The winner of that series moves on to the single-elimination format.

For more information on the Kentucky-Louisville series or TBT’s new format, visit TBTHoops.com. Tickets for game one (as low as $25) in Lexington can be purchased here.

Meet La Familia

You can get a closer look at the Kentucky TBT team next Wednesday at La Familia Fan Fest.