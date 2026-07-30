La Familia rolls through JHX Hoops to claim TBT alumni crown -- one win away from $2M

Let the confetti fall, get those shirts printed and prepare to hang that banner at Historic Memorial Coliseum. La Familia is the greatest alumni team ever assembled, and now, they have the hardware to prove it — but they have one win to go before that $2 million hits their bank accounts.

In The Basketball Tournament’s alumni championship game, the former Kentucky Wildcats took down the former Kansas Jayhawks to advance to the title matchup, set to face the winner of Davis Steel and The Mecca in the non-alumni championship.

JHX Hoops took an early 8-4 lead in the first quarter and cut it to five at one point in the second, but it was all La Familia the rest of the way. They led by as many as 12 in the second quarter, then pushed it to 21 in the third to put the Kansas alums on the ropes entering the fourth. They battled to keep it respectable in the final frame, but entering the Elam Ending down 69-53 and needing to outscore the former Cats 24-7 to pull off the miracle, it was too little too late.

Archie Goodwin got a Whitaker Bank Shot to fall to open the Elam Ending, followed by back-to-back layups from Willie Cauley-Stein to put La Familia one point away from glory. Who would finish it? Goodwin had a chance to go to the line and hit the game-winner, but missed both, only to get his redemption a few possessions later with a turnaround baseline jumper to earn the 78-65 victory.

Goodwin led all scorers — shocker, right? — with 28 points on 9-17 shooting and 5-10 from three, followed by Darryl Morsell and Cauley-Stein with 10 points apiece, Chris Coffey with nine, Sean McNeil with eight, Andrew Harrison and Kahlil Whitney with five and James Mainor-Bell with three to close out the alumni tournament.

Billy Preston had 15 for the losers, followed by Frank Mason III with 13 and Zeke Mayo with 12.

As a team, La Familia shot 46.4 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three and 64.3 percent from the line compared to 30/17/78 splits for JHX Hoops. The former Cats lost the turnover battle 17-11 and were outrebounded 44-39, but the 22-12 bench edge was enough to make the former Jayhawks run out of gas in the second half.

Up next? One game for all the marbles, right back here at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For now, though, we can say there are no alumni teams better in the entire world, as it should be in Lexington.