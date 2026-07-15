Quade Green out, Archie Goodwin delayed as La Familia chases big names ahead of TBT opener

La Familia begins its run in The Basketball Tournament vs. The Ville on Saturday; between now and then, they need to find some more players.

Sources tell KSR that Quade Green will no longer play in the event due to a personal matter at home. The former Kentucky point guard is La Familia’s second scratch this week. Reid Travis withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a back injury. Additionally, Archie Goodwin is unable to play in the first game against The Ville due to a scheduling conflict. He is expected to play in Game Two at Freedom Hall on Monday night and Game Three if necessary.

That leaves La Familia’s roster at eight players for Game One, four of whom are former Cats. TBT rules say that an alumni team must include seven former players to compete. Kentucky needs three more for Saturday’s game. Former Cats AJ Stewart and Doron Lamb were spotted at the team dinner on Monday. Lamb has played with the team in years past, so those are two potential options.

Sources tell KSR that La Familia was aware of Goodwin’s scheduling conflict and is working toward adding Marcus Lee to the roster. Lee played for Kentucky from 2013-16 before transferring to Cal to finish his college career. After a few years in the G League, he’s been playing overseas, most recently for the Johor Southern Tigers in Malaysia.

La Familia still has a few big names in mind and is actively trying to get them to Lexington ahead of Saturday’s opener vs. The Ville (12 p.m. ET, Memorial Coliseum, FOX). The best-of-three series moves to Freedom Hall on Monday night and will return to Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, July 22 if necessary.

La Familia 2026 Roster